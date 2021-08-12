Cedar Falls junior Owen Sawyer wins MVC Supermeet with 8-under, 64

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls junior Owen Sawyer fired an eight-under 64 to capture medalist honors Thursday at the Mississippi Valley Supermeet at Gardner Golf Course.

State golf: Tjoa cards 73, CF takes third at boys' state golf Max Tjoa shot a 1-over 73 as Cedar Falls finished third at the boys' state golf meet Saturday in Des Moines.

Sawyer went out in 31 and closed with a 33 for his incredible round that was good enough to edge Cedar Rapids Washington’s Nile Petersen by a stroke.

Cedar Falls had three golfers finish in the top five as Max Tjoa was third with a 70 and Jack Beecher tied for fourth with a 71. JJ Nelson added a 72 for the Tigers.

Prep boys'golf: Sawyer, Cedar Falls claim 4A district title Owen Sawyer carded a one-under 71 to help Cedar Falls qualify for its fifth-consecutive state tournament Monday at the Elmcrest County Club in Cedar Rapids.

Those efforts led Cedar Falls to a 18 stroke victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie, 277 to 295.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo West finished tied for 13th with a 351. Landon Sturch led the Wahawks with an 83.

Waterloo East was led by Eric Yu’s 90.

MVC Supermeet

Team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 277, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 295, 3. Cedar Rapids Washington 296, 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 297, 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier 299, 6. Dubuque Wahlert 304, 7. Iowa City West 322, 8. Iowa City Liberty 323. 9. Linn-Mar 325, 10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 326, 11. Western Dubuque 328, 12. Dubuque Senior 339, 13. (tie) Dubuque Hempstead, Waterloo West 351, 15. Iowa City High 405, 16. Waterloo East 407.