Cedar Falls junior Owen Sawyer wins MVC Supermeet with 8-under, 64
PREP GOLF

Cedar Falls junior Owen Sawyer wins MVC Supermeet with 8-under, 64

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls junior Owen Sawyer fired an eight-under 64 to capture medalist honors Thursday at the Mississippi Valley Supermeet at Gardner Golf Course.

Sawyer went out in 31 and closed with a 33 for his incredible round that was good enough to edge Cedar Rapids Washington’s Nile Petersen by a stroke.

Cedar Falls had three golfers finish in the top five as Max Tjoa was third with a 70 and Jack Beecher tied for fourth with a 71. JJ Nelson added a 72 for the Tigers.

Those efforts led Cedar Falls to a 18 stroke victory over Cedar Rapids Prairie, 277 to 295.

Waterloo West finished tied for 13th with a 351. Landon Sturch led the Wahawks with an 83.

Waterloo East was led by Eric Yu’s 90.

MVC Supermeet

Team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 277, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 295, 3. Cedar Rapids Washington 296, 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 297, 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier 299, 6. Dubuque Wahlert 304, 7. Iowa City West 322, 8. Iowa City Liberty 323. 9. Linn-Mar 325, 10. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 326, 11. Western Dubuque 328, 12. Dubuque Senior 339, 13. (tie) Dubuque Hempstead, Waterloo West 351, 15. Iowa City High 405, 16. Waterloo East 407.

Top-Five Individuals: 1. Owen Sawyer (Cedar Falls), 64, 2. Nile Petersen (CR Washington), 65, 3. Max Tjoa (Cedar Falls), 70, 4. (tie) Jack Beecher (Cedar Falls), Ben Blockinger (CR Washington), 71.

Cedar Falls: Sawyer 64, Tjoa 70, Beecher 70, JJ Nelson 72, Sam Jermier 75, Ryan Marten 80.

East: Bryce Borseth 97, Ethan Yu 91, Eric Yu 90.

West: Fletcher Gerrans 85, Korbin Drape 88, Landon Struch 83, Chase Hollis 95, Kyle Earnest 96.

