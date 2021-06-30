Cedar Falls improves to .500 with sweep of Linn-Mar

MARION – Zach Neese threw a two-hit shutout to highlight a doubleheader sweep by Cedar Falls Wednesday in a Mississippi Valley contest with Linn-Mar of Marion.

Neese struck out three and walked none in a 10-0 win in the opener. The Tigers completed the sweep with a 16-4 win in the night cap as CF improved to 14-14 overall.

Gage Flanscha had three hits for the Tigers in the opener and Jaden Kramer scored three times. Connor Woods drove in three runs.

In game two, Cedar Falls scored 10 times in the second inning. Ben Phillips and Kramer each drove in three runs. Flanscha was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Neese and Brody Bartlett each added a pair of RBIs, while Caleb Raisty scored three times.

The Tigers return to action Friday when they host Dubuque Senior at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex in a doubleheader that begins at 5 p.m.

