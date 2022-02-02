Cedar Falls holds signing ceremony for student athletes

The gym at Cedar Falls High School was filled with proud coaches, proud students and prouder parents as more than a dozen of the Tigers committed to their colleges.

On Wednesday morning, the school held its third and largest signing ceremony of the year, with 17 student-athletes committing. According to Athletic Director Troy Becker, over 30 Cedar Falls athletes have committed this year across multiple sports, which he considers a testimony to the school’s programs.

“We’ve got a lot of great programs, a lot of great coaches, and we all benefit from the talent of athletes like we have here today, and we’re really proud of them,” Becker said. “And it’s going to be fun to see them go out and have success in their individual colleges and universities.”

Six students alone would come from the Cedar Falls football program. With a strong showing and a playoff appearance last year, Head Coach Brad Remmert attributes their success largely to these players, and said he’s confident that they’ll continue to succeed on the collegiate level.

“It’s not just playing your sport; it’s the lifting and all the extra training that goes on in your sport, and they’ve done a great job,” Remmert said. “And it’s a great day not just for us as a coaching staff to see these kids go on, but for the families to see all the hard work that these kids put in paying off for them.”

This included Aiden Sorensen, a tight end with the Tigers’ football program. He committed to Grand View University in Des Moines alongside linebacker Ryley Barnett, after the two teammates got the chance to tour the university together.

“Really, Grand View’s up there with any college. Their facilities, their coaching staff, they’ve got one of the best head coaches in the game,” Sorensen said. “I mean they’re a winning program and they’re in Des Moines, so there’s lots of opportunities past college, too. But overall, Grand View’s up there with anybody that’s really what I took away from it.”

Sorensen had been taken out in his sophomore year due to a shoulder surgery, but says this only strengthened his resolve moving forward. He finished his time playing at Cedar Falls as a two-year starter, making the 2021 1st Team All Conference and 2021 All Metro, with 23 receptions for 300 yards and four touchdowns.

Other programs represented on Wednesday included: cross country and track, track and field, baseball, golf, soccer, basketball and swimming.

Here is the full list of athletes who signed:

Ryley Barnet- Grand View University

Grace Bobeldyk- St. Ambrose University

Myah Brinker- Upper Iowa University

Aaron Brost- Concordia University

Brayden Burnett- University of Iowa

Caeden Janssen- Upper Iowa University

Sam Jermier- Wartburg College

Ella Kemp- University of Wisconsin- Stout

William Lynch- Augustan University

Maddy McFarland- North Dakota State University

Caleb Raisty- Upper Iowa University

Tyler Raubs- Midland University

Evan Shinkelberg- Ellsworth Community College

Aiden Sorensen- Grand View University

Logan Strassburg- Grand View University

Truman Unruh- University of Dubuque

Zander White- Wartburg College

