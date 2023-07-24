WATERLOO — You are never as far away as you think you are.

Less than two months removed from his graduation from Cedar Falls High School, Owen Sawyer did not think he was at the top of his game as he prepared for the amateur tournament at the 90th Waterloo Open.

“My putting was inconsistent,” Owen said. “My ball-striking was not quite as good as it normally is. Same with my driver, it was just inconsistent.”

A month away from starting college at Iowa State, where he will compete as a member of the Cyclones men’s golf team, Owen said his father, Mike Sawyer, a former golfer at Northern Iowa, offered him some advice.

‘You are never as far away as you think you are.’

According to Mike, ups and downs are an unavoidable part of golf which he knew his son had not yet learned.

“Golf is hard,” Mike said. “He is young enough that he does not realize that everybody…they go through these ups and downs. You are never as far away as you think you are. It is never as bad or as good.

That is what I always say. You are always a couple swings away from getting that feeling back.”

Owen said he got that feeling back shortly before the start of the Waterloo Open amateur tournament.

“A couple of days before the start of this tournament I found some things,” Owen said. “My game finally started to click. That gave me a lot of confidence going into this round.

“I found something. I was hitting balls—made a little adjustment with my setup, tried to keep my head a little bit more still. I just started hitting the ball a lot more solid. It was just a little tweak like that.”

With his game clicking again, Owen posted a round of 67 on Friday at Gates Park Golf Course and carded a 69 on Saturday at South Hills. The collective score of 136 through 36 holes of golf put him in a tie for second with Northern Iowa golfer Griffin Parker and a stroke behind his former high school teammate Luke Meyer.

At the same time as Owen golfed his way into the top three, Mike found himself 10-over par, missing the cut. Although disappointed to be out of the tournament before the final round, it afforded Mike a unique opportunity—to be Owen’s caddy for the final round.

“I did not play well the last two days,” Mike said. “The silver lining of missing the cut is I can go out there and be with him. So, that is super special.”

With his dad toting his bag, Owen teed off in the third-to-last group of the day alongside pros Evan Brown and Zachary Burry.

According to Mike, Owen’s final round started slow as he missed on a few opportunities to lower his score.

“What was cool was that he did not get off to a great start on those first few holes where you can make some birdies,” Mike said. “But he hung in there and got a couple of putts to drop.”

However, much like his game started to click a couple days prior, Owen started clicking after making the turn.

“[He] really got going with the chip in on 10,” Mike said. “It was like it kind of calmed him down. He just started hitting good shot after good shot.”

Owen drove the ball over the green on the 10th hole and appeared to have missed another opportunity to lower his score, but Mike knew he could sink the shot.

“[He] had kind of a funny lie,” Mike said. “He was in between whether it would check up a little bit when it pitched and it just did not. It ran out, but it was in a good lie, just on the upslope. I got over there, and he was mad because from there you are thinking you will have a close birdie putt. I said, ‘You can hole this. This is just straight up hill.’”

Mike said Owen hit a perfect shot, sinking a chip in for birdie which sparked a massive surge on the back nine.

Following his birdie on 10, Owen recorded three more birdies and an eagle on 14 to cut his score to 14-under par by the conclusion of his round and a stroke ahead of Meyer who had three holes remaining.

According to Owen, spending two years on the Cedar Falls golf team with Luke made it difficult at the end of the final round.

“I am always rooting for Luke, always wishing him the best,” Owen said. “Luke is a great guy and I feel bad for him that he ended up making a double [bogey] on 17, but that is golf. It happens. It happens to everybody once in a while.”

Meyer did not manage to surpass Owen in his final three holes, finishing 10-under. Mike described the moment when Owen won as bittersweet given his familial connection to Luke. Mike and Monte Meyer, Luke’s father, are cousins.

“This is a little bit bittersweet because Luke is one of his best friends,” Mike said. “He and Luke have kind of grown up in golf here together. I feel bad for Luke, but obviously super happy for Owen.”

With the win sealed, Owen said he hopes the result sets him up for success as he prepares to join the Cyclones next month.

“This gives me a big boost of confidence going into my freshman,” Owen said. “Knowing that I am able to compete with anybody. This was a really good field. There were a lot of really good players—a lot of college players. Having that confidence from a win like this is really important to help me. Everybody said it is a big adjustment going into college. So, if I am confident with my game and feeling good, it will make that adjustment a little easier.”

“You hear about the Waterloo Open every summer…This is one that has always been on my calendar with a star on it. It is really cool to win a tournament like this.”

Results 202 – Owen Sawyer 67-69-66 206 – Luke Meyer 69-66-71 208 – Glenn Walls 73-69-66 209 – Samuel Vertanen 75-70-64 211 – Tom Buffington 73-71-67 213 – Griffin Parker 68-68-75 214 – Thomas Storbeck 76-72-66, Chris Cooksley 74-70-70, Hogan Hansen 74-68-72 215 – Jed Dirksen 75-70-70, Jonathan Feldick 69-74-72 216 – Trevor Lay 75-71-70, Scott Speirs 74-70-72 217 – Trevor Schweinefus 69-79-69, Ryan Schrimper 76-71-70, Brent Messmore 72-73-72, Luke Harwick 77-67-73 218 – Felipe Pedraza 76-72-70, Travis Kress 73-71-74, Jackson Overton 72-71-75, Nielsen Doak 73-69-76

