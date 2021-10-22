Cedar Falls goes big in victory over Dubuque Senior

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls scored on plays of 63, 86, 46 and 97 as the Tigers closed the regular season with a 37-21 win over Dubuque Senior Friday at the UNI-Dome,

The Tigers (6-3) used big play after big play to snap a two-game losing streak.

Cedar Falls scored on its very first play after stopping the Rams (5-4). Carter Ernst took a pass from Tate Hermansen 63 yards to the house.

It would be the first of three Hermansen touchdown passes in the game as he passed for 222 yards on 7 of 13 passing.

After Senior surged ahead 10-7, Trey Campbell caught the first of his three touchdown passes, an 86-yard grab that put the Tigers up for good at 14-10.

The Rams pulled to within 14-13 on a Kyle Konrady 45-yard field goal, but Campbell grabbed a 15-yard pass from Hermansen with five seconds left to halftime to make it 20-13.

Then on Cedar Falls opening possession of the third quarter, Campbell hauled in a 46-yard touchdown pass from Caeden Janssen on a wide receiver pass.

Jacob Kieler would make it 34-13 with a school record 97-yard touchdown run with 6:59 left in the third. The previous record was held by Tony Weiland (95 yards) in 1994 vs. Dubuque Hempstead.

Jake Hulstein tacked on a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that made it 37-13.

Kieler finished with 203 rushing yards on 24 carries, and Campbell had four catches for 176 yards and the three scores.

Defensively, Jordan Hoeppner, Tyler Raubs and Caleb Raisty had interceptions. Hoeppner also had seven tackles, two for loss and a sack.

