Cedar Falls girls win 4A regional golf title
REGIONAL GOLF

WATERLOO – Cedar Falls girls’ golf coach Megan Youngkent could not have been happier to tell her Tiger team that practice was at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday.

For the seventh consecutive season, discarding the COVID cancelled 2020 season, Cedar Falls has qualified for the Class 4A girls’ state golf championships.

Amara Lytle and Marley Richter shot rounds of 80 and 81 Monday at the Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course in Waterloo to help the Tigers edge Western Dubuque of Epworth by two strokes for the team title, 354 to 356. The Bobcats also advanced. 

Waterloo West’s Chase Doland shot a 90 to earn the sixth and final qualifying spot as an individual.

The state meet will be played next Tuesday and Wednesday at the Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

-- This story will be updated

Results

Team Standings: 1. Cedar Falls 354, 2. Western Dubuque 356, 3. Cedar Rapids Washington 369, 4. Mason City 402, 5. Waterloo West 404, 6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 418, 7. Dubuque Senior 423, 8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 433, 9. Fort Dodge 513.

State qualifiers: 1. McKenna Stackis (WD), 78, 2. Amara Lytle (CF), 80, 3. Marley Richter (CF), 81, 4. (tie) Hannah Fangman (WD), Emma Sorg (CRW), 84, 6. Chase Doland (West), 90.

Cedar Falls: Lytle 80, Richter 81, Taylor Urbanek 91, Molly Schlotfeldt 102.

Waterloo West: Doland, 90, Maddie Dolan 97, Evan Miehe 107, Kate Bazan 110.

Waterloo East: Alyssa Fankhauser 118, Mea Schutte 143, Alea Norman 146.

+1 
Amara Lytle 2019

Lytle
+1 
Chase Doland 2021

Doland
