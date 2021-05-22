 Skip to main content
REGIONAL GIRLS' TENNIS

Cedar Falls girls' tennis reaches Class 2A state meet

Cedar Falls Logo.png

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls girls’ tennis team qualified for the Class 2A state tournament with a pair of 5-0 victories Saturday in a regional tournament at the UNI Tennis Courts.

The Tigers opened with a win over Marshalltown as they dropped just one game in the five matches that were finished. Then in the regional final, Cedar Falls was nearly as dominant in beating Dubuque Hempstead.

Mira Keeran, Maya Mallavarapu, Madison Sagers, Malina Amjadi and Sirya Kalala all went 2-0. Elena Escalada was leading both of her matches when they were suspended after the Tigers clinched victory.

Cedar Falls will play Cedar Rapids Washington Monday in a quarterfinal at Bettendorf. 

In Class 1A, Waterloo Columbus blanked Grinnell, 6-0, in a girls’ tennis regional semifinal at Grinnell Saturday.

The Sailors advance to face Ballard (Huxley) Monday in a regional final at the Brynes Park Tennis Center at 3 p.m.

Alli Hagness registered a 6-0, 6-0 win over Maelyn Payey at No. 5 to highlight the victory for Columbus.

Results

Class 2A regional

CEDAR FALLS 5, MARSHALLTOWN 0

Singles: Mira Keeran (CF) def. Cassandre LeCompte 6-0, 6-0, Maya Mallavarapu (CF) def. Regan Smith 6-0, 6-0, Madison Sagers (CF) def. Rebeckah Downs, 6-1, 6-0, Malina Amjadi (CF) def. Briana Hargrave 6-0, 6-0, Sriya Kalala (CF) def. Katelyn Tierman 6-0, 6-0.

CEDAR FALLS 5, DUB. HEMPSTEAD 0

Singles: Keeran (CF) def. Peyton Connolly 6-1, 6-0, Mallavarapu (CF) def. Megan Sleep 6-1, 6-0, Sagers (CF) def. Sydney Thoms 6-1, 6-0, Amjadi (CF) def. Riley Weber 6-3, 6-1, Kalala (CF) def. Peyton Weber 6-1, 6-0.

1A regional semifinal

COLUMBUS 5, GRINNELL 0

Singles: Sasha Hyacinth (Col) def Lauren Bolte 6-3,6-0 Chloe Butler (Col) def Carra Fenske 6-2,6-1 Bre Phillips (Col) def Daysi Harris 6-1,6-1 4. Avery Hogan (Col) def Layne Clark 6-0,6-1, Alli Hagness (Col) def Maelyn Payey 6-0,6-0, Sofia Fain (Col) def Anna Key 6-0,6-1

