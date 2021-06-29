Cedar Falls girls run win streak to 14 with sweep of Washington

CEDAR FALLS – Make it 14 in a row for the Cedar Falls softball team.
Tuesday at home, the Tigers scored 15-3 and 12-0 victories over Cedar Rapids Washington in Mississippi Valley Conference play.
In the opener, Cedar Falls collected 17 hits as Maddie McFarland, Myah Brinker, Sydney Barnett, Lex Hesse, Sophie Stanic and Avery Canfield all collecting multiple hits.
Brinker and Canfield each drove in four runs. Barnett scored three times.
In the second game, Brinker and McFarland each had three hits, while Ronnie Steffener drove in four runs. Barnett drove in three.
Starting pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen threw a no-hitter in the four-inning game striking out eight.
Cedar Falls improved to 21-14 overall and will play at Cedar Rapids Xavier Thursday.
Late Monday
J-HAWKS TAKE TWO FROM SAILORS: Jesup got strong pitching performances from Nate Cagley and Brodie Kresser to take 3-2 and 2-1 decisions from Waterloo Columbus oin North Iowa Cedar League action.
Cagley worked 6 2/3 innings striking out six and scattering six hits.
Jase Pilcher drove in two runs for Jesup which scored three times in the first two innings.
Alex Feldmann and Carter Gallagher each had two hits for Columbus.
In the nightcap, Kresser struck out seven and allowed just four hits for the 10th-ranked (2A) J-Hawks.
Columbus took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, on a Gallagher run-scoring hit that plated Feldmann. Feldmann finished 3-for-4 with two doubles.
CEDAR FALLS EARNS SWEEP: Gage Flanscha homered in both games as the Tigers rolled to a Mississippi Valley Conference baseball sweep of Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 16-6 and 10-1.
Flanscha finished the day 4-for-8 with two home runs, four runs scored and 3 RBIs.
Brody Bartlett went 6-for-6 on the day with 5 RBIs, and Connor Woods and Payton Marsh each hit home runs in the second game.
Marsh was the victory on the mound in game two as he tossed six innings of two hit ball allowing only an unearned run.
In the opener, Bartlett went 3-for-3 with four runs scored and 3 RBIs. He had a double and triple in the game.
Additionally, Ben Phillips drove in three runs, while Flanscha homered and drove in two.
Cedar Falls trailed 4-2 when it scored six times in the third and then put the game away with a seven-run fourth.