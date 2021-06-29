Cedar Falls girls run win streak to 14 with sweep of Washington

Alex Feldmann and Carter Gallagher each had two hits for Columbus.

In the nightcap, Kresser struck out seven and allowed just four hits for the 10th-ranked (2A) J-Hawks.

Columbus took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, on a Gallagher run-scoring hit that plated Feldmann. Feldmann finished 3-for-4 with two doubles.

CEDAR FALLS EARNS SWEEP: Gage Flanscha homered in both games as the Tigers rolled to a Mississippi Valley Conference baseball sweep of Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 16-6 and 10-1.

Flanscha finished the day 4-for-8 with two home runs, four runs scored and 3 RBIs.

Brody Bartlett went 6-for-6 on the day with 5 RBIs, and Connor Woods and Payton Marsh each hit home runs in the second game.

Marsh was the victory on the mound in game two as he tossed six innings of two hit ball allowing only an unearned run.

In the opener, Bartlett went 3-for-3 with four runs scored and 3 RBIs. He had a double and triple in the game.

Additionally, Ben Phillips drove in three runs, while Flanscha homered and drove in two.