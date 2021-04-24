Cedar Falls girls dominate on tennis courts

In two victories Saturday, the Cedar Falls girls’ tennis team lost just nine games while beating Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque (Epworth), both 9-0, at the UNI Tennis Courts.

Madison Sagers, Malina Amjadi, Sriya Kalala and Elena Escalada all scored 6-0, 6-0 singles wins against Wahlert, while Mira Keeran, Maya Mallavarapu, Sagers, Amjadi and Escalada did it against Western Dubuque.

In singles and doubles, the Tigers dropped just two games against WD.

COLUMBUS WINS CLINTON: The Sailors won four singles titles and one doubles as Columbus captured the Clinton Invitational title over the host River Queens, 28.5 to 24.5.

Sasha Hyacinth, Chloe Butler, Avery Hogan and Alli Hagness won singles titles, while Hyacinth-Butler won at No. 1 doubles.

One of the top singles victories came from Butler who had to battle Clinton’s Mackenzie Lange for an 8-6 win at No. 2.

WEST EDGED: Western Dubuque won three singles matches in tiebreakers and that was enough for the Bobcats to beat the Wahawk girls, 5-4, Saturday at the West Tennis Courts.