Cedar Falls girls dominate on tennis courts
PREP ROUNDUP

Cedar Falls girls dominate on tennis courts

Cedar Falls Logo.png

In two victories Saturday, the Cedar Falls girls’ tennis team lost just nine games while beating Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque (Epworth), both 9-0, at the UNI Tennis Courts.

Madison Sagers, Malina Amjadi, Sriya Kalala and Elena Escalada all scored 6-0, 6-0 singles wins against Wahlert, while Mira Keeran, Maya Mallavarapu, Sagers, Amjadi and Escalada did it against Western Dubuque.

In singles and doubles, the Tigers dropped just two games against WD.

COLUMBUS WINS CLINTON: The Sailors won four singles titles and one doubles as Columbus captured the Clinton Invitational title over the host River Queens, 28.5 to 24.5.

Sasha Hyacinth, Chloe Butler, Avery Hogan and Alli Hagness won singles titles, while Hyacinth-Butler won at No. 1 doubles.

One of the top singles victories came from Butler who had to battle Clinton’s Mackenzie Lange for an 8-6 win at No. 2.

WEST EDGED: Western Dubuque won three singles matches in tiebreakers and that was enough for the Bobcats to beat the Wahawk girls, 5-4, Saturday at the West Tennis Courts.

West got singles wins from Ava Shepard-Cano, Sarah Rizvic and Avaya Burnside, while Kathleen Hepworth and Lily Duncan won their doubles match.

In an afternoon dual, West lost to Dubuque Wahlert, 9-0.

Boys’ Tennis

WEST SPLITS: The Wahawks won four marathon matches, two in singles and two in doubles, to pull out their first win of the season Saturday with a 6-3 Mississippi Valley Conference

COLUMBUS FOURTH: Sailor duo Jon Dobson and Joseph Haag took third at the Pella invitational Saturday with an 8-6 win over Joey Zehr and Marcus McPartland of Boone in the third place match. 

Columbus finished fourth with 60 points. Pella won with 140. 

Girls’ golf

FEREDAY WINS: Columbus’ Molly Fereday carded a 74 to win the New Hampton Invitational at the New Hampton Country Club Saturday.

The host Chickasaws won the meet with a score of 347. Clear Lake was second with a 369.

Results

Girls’ tennis

CEDAR FALLS 9, DUBUQUE WAHLERT 0

Singles: Mira Keeran (CF) def. Caroline Hutchinson 6-0, 6-1, Maya Mallavarapu (CF) def. Claire Walker 6-2, 6-1, Madison Sagers (CF) def. Lindsay Cummer 6-0, 6-0, Malina Amjadi (CF) def. Lilian Takes 6-0, 6-0, Sriya Kalala (CF) def. Hannah Hefel 6-0, 6-0, Elena Escalada (CF) def. Carrie Schmid 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Keeran-Mallavarapu (CF) def. Hutchinson-Takes 6-0, 6-0, Sagers-Amjadi (CF) def. Walker-Cummer 6-1, 6-1, Kalala-Escalada (CF) def. Hefel-Schmid 6-1, 6-0.

CEDAR FALLS 9, WESTERN DUBUQUE 0

Singles: Keeran (CF) def. Maddie Heiderscheit 6-0, 6-0, Mallavarapu (CF) def. Meredith Hoerner 6-0, 6-0, Sagers (CF) def. Ellie McDermott 6-0, 6-0, Amjadi (CF) def. Haylee Delong 6-0, 6-0, Kalala (CF) def. Robyn Dieters 6-1, 6-0, Escalada (CF) def. Allie Pitz 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Keeran-Mallavarapu (CF) def. Heiderscheit-Hoerner 6-1, 6-0, Sagers-Amjadi (CF) def. McDermott-Delong 6-0, 6-0, Kalala-Escalada (CF) def. Dieters-Pitz 6-0, 6-0.

WESTERN DUBUQUE 5, WEST 4

Singles: Heidersheit (WD) def. Kathleen Hepworth 2-6, 6-1, (10-4), Ava Shepard-Cano (West) def. Hoerner 6-3, 6-1, Sarah Rizvic (West) def. McDermott 6-3, 6-0, Delong (WD) def. Zonish Tahir 6-4, 2-6, (10-5), Dieters (WD) def. Lily Duncan 2-6, 7-5, 10-7, Avaya Burnside (West) def. Pitz, 6-3, 7-5.

Doubles: Hederscheit-Hoerner (WD) def. Shepard-Cano-Rizvic 6-1, 6-3, Hepworth-Duncan (West) def. McDermott-Delong, 6-1, 7-5, Dieters-Pitz (WD) def. Tahir-Burnside 6-3, 6-3.

WAHLERT 9, WEST 0

Singles: Hutchinson (DW) def. Hepworth 6-0, 6-0, Walker (DW) def. Shepard-Cano 6-1, 6-3, Cummer (DW) def. Rizvic 6-4, 6-4, Takes (DW) def. Tahir 6-0, 6-0, Wanti Du (DW) def. Duncan 6-2, 6-1, Hefel (DW) def. Burnside 6-3, 4-6, (10-4).

Doubles: Hutchinson-Takes (DW) def. Shepard-Cano/Rizvic 6-1, 6-2, Walker-Cummer (DW) def. Hepworth-Duncan 6-0, 6-1, Du-Hefel (DW) def. Tahir-Burnside 6-1, 6-1.

Clinton Invitational

Team standings: 1. Columbus 28.5, 2. Clinton 24.5, 3. Pleasant Valley 13.5, 4. Bettendorf 13.5, 5. Decorah 12, 6. Burlington 2.5, 7. North Scott 1.5, 8. Camanche .5

Columbus results

Championship matches

Singles: No. 1: Sasha Hyacinth (Col) def. Audrea Porurcia (Bettn), 8-3, No. 2: Chloe Butler (Col) def. Mackenzie Lange (Clinton), 8-6. No. 3: Anna Current (Clinton) def. Bre Phillips (Col), 8-5, No. 4: Avery Hogan (Col) def. Aarya Joshi (PV), 8-1. No. 5: Alli Hagness (Col) def. Emily Manemann (Clinton), 8-1.

Doubles: No. 1 Hyacinth-Butler (Col) def. Porunican-Alves (Bett), 9-7. No. 3: Current-Manemann (Clinton) def. Hollen-Hagness (Col), 8-3.

Third place matches

Singles: No. 6: Rachel Hollen (Col) def. Macy McKinley (Burlington), 8-1.

Doubles: No. 2 Phillips-Hogan (Col) def. Stout-Moore (Bett), 8-6.

Boys’ Tennis

WEST 6, WESTERN DUBUQUE 3

Singles: Will Klabunde (West) def. Michael Kemp 6-3, 6-4, Nick Reynolds (West) def. Cayle Hermsen 6-2, 6-4, Connor Heuthorst (West) def. Brayden Wickham 7-6 (7-4), 6-0, Kayden Sing (WD) def. Camden Schneider 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6), Jackson Schmitt (West) def. Will Lopez 1-6, 6-3, 1-0 (13-11), Blake Wickham (WD) def. Cole Jennings 6-2, 7-5.

Doubles: Klabunde-Reynolds (West) def. Kemp-Blake Wickham 7-6 (11-9), 6-2, Hermsen-Brayden Wickham (WD) def. Schneider-Schmitt 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6), Heuthorst-Jennings (West) def. Sing-Lopez 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7).

WAHLERT 9, WEST 0

Singles: Charlie Fair (DW) def. Klabunde 6-1, 6-0, Jack Freiburger (DW) def. Reynolds, 6-2, 6-0, Ricky Walker (DW) def. Heuthorst 6-3, 6-0, Roan Martineau (DW) def. Schneider 6-0, 6-0, Sam Timp (DW) def. Schmitt 6-0, 6-3, Nolan Martineau (DW) def. Jennings 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Fair-Freiburger (DW) def. Klabunde-Reynolds 6-0, 6-1, Walker-R. Martineau (DW) def. Heuthorst-Schneider 6-1, 6-0, Timp-N. Martineau (DW) def. Schmitt-Jennings 6-2, 6-0.

