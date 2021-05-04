Cedar Falls girls' dominate Linn-Mar on the courts

Five Cedar Falls girls’ tennis players scored 6-0, 6-0 wins Tuesday as the Tigers blanked Linn-Mar, 9-0, in a Mississippi Valley Conference meet.

Mira Keeran, Maya Mallavarapu, Madison Sagers, Malina Amjadi and Sriya Kalala all whitewashed their opponents.

Cedar Falls lost just seven games between singles and doubles in the win.

The Tigers are next in action Thursday at the UNI Tennis Courts against Cedar Rapids Jefferson, before heading to the West Des Moines Valley Invitational on Saturday.

J-HAWKS TOP WAHAWKS: Ava Shepard defeated Cady Yokanovich, 6-2, 6-4, to provide Waterloo West with its lone victory in a 8-1 loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday.

The Wahawks nearly had another win, but Sarah Rizvic dropped a 6-2, 5-7. 6-10 decision to Kelsey Knudsen at No. 3 singles.

Prep boys’ tennis

COLUMBUS WINS: Jon Dobson, Alex Feldmann and Patrick Underwood all won 10-0 as the Sailors shutout Oelwein, 9-0, Tuesday.

The Sailors play at Decorah Thursday.