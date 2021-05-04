Cedar Falls girls' dominate Linn-Mar on the courts

Five Cedar Falls girls’ tennis players scored 6-0, 6-0 wins Tuesday as the Tigers blanked Linn-Mar, 9-0, in a Mississippi Valley Conference meet.
Mira Keeran, Maya Mallavarapu, Madison Sagers, Malina Amjadi and Sriya Kalala all whitewashed their opponents.
Cedar Falls lost just seven games between singles and doubles in the win.
The Tigers are next in action Thursday at the UNI Tennis Courts against Cedar Rapids Jefferson, before heading to the West Des Moines Valley Invitational on Saturday.
J-HAWKS TOP WAHAWKS: Ava Shepard defeated Cady Yokanovich, 6-2, 6-4, to provide Waterloo West with its lone victory in a 8-1 loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday.
The Wahawks nearly had another win, but Sarah Rizvic dropped a 6-2, 5-7. 6-10 decision to Kelsey Knudsen at No. 3 singles.
Prep boys’ tennis
COLUMBUS WINS: Jon Dobson, Alex Feldmann and Patrick Underwood all won 10-0 as the Sailors shutout Oelwein, 9-0, Tuesday.
The Sailors play at Decorah Thursday.
REYNOLDS VICTORIOUS: Waterloo West’s Nick Reynolds outlasted Jacob Strain, 6-4, 2-6, 10-6, to give the Wahawks their lone win Tuesday in an 8-1 loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Results
Prep boys’ tennis
CR JEFFERSON 8, WEST 1
Singles: Logan Miller (CRJ) def. Will Klabunde 6-0, 6-2, Nick Reynolds (West) def. Jacob Strain 6-4, 2-6, 10-6, Caleb Suiter (CRJ) def. Conner Heuthorst 6-2, 6-1, Landon Augustine (CRJ) def. Camden Schneider, 6-0, 6-2, Austin Nagel (CRJ) def. Jackson Schmitt 6-3, 6-0, Logan Augustine (CRJ) def. Cole Jennings 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Miller-Suiter (CRJ) def. Klabunde-Reynolds 6-0, 6-1, Strain-La. Augustine (CRJ) def. Heuthorst-Schneider 6-0, 6-2, Nagel-Lo. Augustine (CRJ) def. Schmitt-Jennings 6-0. 6-3.
COLUMBUS 9, OELWEIN 0
Singles: Jon Dobson (Col) def. Spencer Logan 10-0, Joseph Haag (Col) def. Colton Roete 10-1, Alex Feldmann (Col) def. Westin Woodson 10-0, Alex Buser (Col) def. Ryan Mortenson 10-1, Simon Larsen (Col) def. Devin Ping 10-1, Patrick Underwood (Col) def. Austin Schoultz 10-0.
Doubles: Dobson-Haag (Col) def. Logan-Roete, 10-2, Feldmann-Buser (Col) def. Mortenson-Pint 10-0, Larsen-Underwood (Col) def. Woodson-Schoultz 10-3.
Prep girls’ tennis
CR JEFFERSON 8, WEST 1
Singles: Olivia Proctor (CRJ) def. Kathleen Hepworth 6-2, 6-2, Ava Shepard (West) def. Cady Yokanovich 6-2, 6-4, Kelsey Knudsen (CRJ) def. Sarah Rizvic 2-6, 7-5, 10-6, Audrey Bruns (CRJ) def. Zonish Tahir 6-1, 6-1, Allie Barlow (CRJ) def. Lily Duncan 6-0, 6-2, Lily Schreckengast (CRJ) def. Avaya Burnside 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Proctor-Yokanovic (CRJ) def. Rizvic-Shepard 8-5, Bruns-Knudsen (CRJ) def. Chloe Corpman-Hepworth 8-4, Barlow-Schreckengast (CRJ) def. Burnside-Tahir 8-0.
CEDAR FALLS 9, LINN-MAR 0
Singles: Mira Keeran (CF) def. Nicole Deetz 6-0, 6-0, Maya Mallavarapu (CF) def. Kara Kueper 6-0, 6-0, Madison Sagers (CF) def. Lauren Steigevaldt 6-0, 6-0, Malina Amjadi (CF) def. Sam McAllister 6-0, 6-0, Sriya Kalala (CF) def. Alexi Bearbauer 6-0, 6-0, Elena Escalada (CF) def. Nisha Rai 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Keeran-Mallavarapu (CF) def. Deetz-Kueper 6-0, 6-1, Sagers-Amjadi (CF) def. Steigenvaldt-Orr 6-0, 6-0, Kalala-Escalada (CF) def. McAllister-Nielsen 6-1, 6-1.