Cedar Falls girls' dominate in the pool

CEDAR FALLS -- Sutton Paulsen won two individual events and swam a leg on two winning relays as the Tigers beat Dubuque Senior, 134-46, at the Holmes Middle School pool Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
Paulsen won the 200 individual medley in 2:20.74, and followed that up by winning the 100 fly in 1:05.80.
The Tigers also got wins from Emma Mason (200 free), Viviane Nunez (diving), Taytem Lehmann (100 free), Molly Mason (500 free) and Ella Bobeldyk (100 breaststroke). Cedar Falls also won all three relay races.
Results
Girls’ swimming
Cedar Falls 134, Senior 46
200 MEDLEY RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Sutton Paulsen, Baylee Lehmann, Sophia Mason, Taytem Lehmann), 1:57.46, 2. Senior, 2:00.87, 3. Cedar Falls 2:01.97.
200 FREE – 1. Emma Mason (CF), 2:06.83, 2. Annika Gruenwalkd (CF), 2:12.22, 3. Ava Mallaro (CF), 2:15.37.
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – 1. Sutton Paulsen (CF), 2:20.74, 2. Moly Gilligan (DS), 2:21.01, 3. Braelyn Dohlman (CF), 2:33.03.
50 FREE – 1. Kaitlyn Vantiger (DS), 26.84, 2. Molly Mason (CF), 27.46, 3. Zayda Smith (CF), 27.47.
DIVING – 1. Viviane Nunez (CF), 176.4, 2. Alissa Charlton (CF), 167.9, 3. Ella Kapparos (CF), 164.7.
100 FLY – 1. Paulsen (CF), 1:05.80, 2. Paige Wilson (CF), 1:06.78, 3. Lehmann (CF), 1:12.83.
100 FREE – 1. T. Lehmann (CF), 55.91, 2. Vantiger (DS), 59.23, 3. May Flikkema (CF), 59.39.
500 FREE – 1. M. Mason (CF), 5:43.75, 2. S. Mason (CF), 5:55.86, 3. Alison Easter (CF) 6:07.09.
200 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (S. Mason, E. Mason, Paulsen, T. Lehmann), 1:45.50, 2. Cedar Falls, 1:52.43, 3. Senior, 1:56.7
100 BACKSTROKE – 1. Gilligan (DS), 1:06.89, 2. Dohlman (CF), 1:08.66, 3. Josie Norton (DS), 1:11.60.
100 BREASTSTROKE – 1. Ella Bobeldyk (CF), 1:15.63, 2. Zoe Castle (CF), 1:19.17, 3. Aly Sill (CF), 1:20.93.
400 FREE RELAY – 1. Cedar Falls (Smith, Paige Wilson, E. Mason, S. Mason), 3:56.61, 2. Senior, 4:04.89, 3. Cedar Falls, 4:13.89.