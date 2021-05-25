Cedar Falls girls close regular-season with 5-0 win

CEDAR RAPIDS – Freshman Ella Ubben scored twice as Cedar Falls closed out its 2021 girls’ soccer regular season with a 5-0 victory over Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday at Lower Kingston Stadium.

The Tigers (11-6) jumped on the J-Hawks with a three-goal first half.

Sydney Herzmann, Arianna Qualls and Grace Fober also scored for Cedar Falls. Qualls added a pair of assists, while Fober, Jillian Kellum and Olivia Flaherty

Alena Litzel and Claire Smothers combined to record the shutout in net.

Cedar Falls is next in action June 2 when it will host a Class 3A, Region 6 semifinal at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex. The Tigers will play either Waterloo United or Mason City in the 6 p.m. match.

Girls’ Tennis

BACK TO THE FINAL FOUR: For the 32nd time in 37 years, Waterloo Columbus has reached the semifinals of the Class 1A state tournament. Tuesday, the Sailors beat Union of La Porte City, 5-0, in a quarterfinal match at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center.

In the most exciting of the singles matches, Bre Phillips beat Ellie Behrens in a thriller, 6-3, 4-6, 13-11.

Spirit Lake, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Fairfield have also advanced. The semifinals will be contested June 5 in Ankeny.

