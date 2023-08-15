CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls baseball team capped off a historic season with a trip to the state tournament in the third week of July.

Cause for much excitement and momentum, the Tigers advanced to the semifinals in their third state title appearance.

After falling to Ames in the semifinals, Cedar Falls turned its attention to football where head coach Brad Remmert said he hopes to harness the end of the baseball season during the football season.

“Those kids are excited because they got to experience playoff baseball,” Remmert said. “Now, they want to try to figure a way to maybe experience playoff football again. They had an awesome season and hopefully we can care some of that momentum over into the fall.”

Although he said the taste of playoff baseball left the Tigers hungry for playoff football, Remmert pumped the brakes on playoff dreams. According to Remmert, August and the preseason are no time for setting expectations.

“I do not think we can look at the end goal,” Remmert said. “That is what I tell those kids. Sometimes we get so wrapped up in what is going on in late October and early November that we forget about what needs to be done now in August. That really has to be our focus.”

Remmert continued and said the expectations he set for his program during the preseason are to build depth, getting the team right and putting players in position to find success on the gridiron.

“We talk about expectations,” Remmert said. “Let’s get this team as good as we can and let’s continue to work and see where it takes us. I do not think you can put a number on, ‘Hey, we expect—we have to win this many, that many.’ Let’s be the best version of what we can be and see what we can go out and get done.”

The Tigers advanced to the class 5A quarterfinals in 2022, falling to eventual runner-up West Des Moines Valley 27-13.

On offense, Cedar Falls returns its starting quarterback, starting tailback, all of its receivers except its leading receiver in 2022 and three starters on the offensive line.

The Tigers return a similar level of experience on defense as five of its top 11 tacklers including sack-machine Drew Campbell return for the 2023 season. At the second level of the defense, the Tigers return Drew Gerdes, who made 92 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2022, and Ian Bohnenkamp, who made 36.5 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 2022. In the secondary, Colin Coonradt returns after snagging two interceptions in his junior season.

According to Remmert, the Tigers’ experience allows for Cedar Falls to expand the scope of their game plan.

“It is always great to have experience coming back,” Remmert said. “They got playoff experience. So, that is always good. It allows you to build on the things that you did last year and maybe add some new wrinkles in with the experience.”

Speaking specifically to their returning skill players on offense, Remmert said it was great to return 2022 starting quarterback Tate Hermansen and running back Drake Gelhaus. Hermansen threw for 873 yards and five touchdowns in 2022 while Gelhaus powered the Tigers’ offense with 1,469 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Remmert also mentioned wide receiver Logan Wroe, who he described as the leader of the wide receiver corps, alongside Hermansen and Gelhaus to create a formidable, senior trio on offense.

While Hermansen, Wroe and Gelhaus provide the fireworks, Remmert highlighted the offensive line, which figures to be a key strength of the Tigers in 2023.

“I am also excited for our kids up front,” Remmert said. “We return our tight end in Ethan Beneke, our tackles in Jake Peters and Will Tompkins and our center in Ty Kolthoff. A lot of experience up there with Jake and Ty being basically three-year starters.”

He continued, describing the offensive line and defensive lines as units that went beyond its returning stars to be a strength for Cedar Falls.

“We feel good about the fact that we have a lot of returners in those trenches,” Remmert said. “It is going to be competitive, but we feel like we have a little bit more depth in those areas over the last couple years.

It is such a physical game and if you look at the schedule we have…it is going to be a heck of a schedule. So, we are going to need those guys up front with the physicality with just the schedule we are going to play.”

Anchored by Big Ten commits in Peters and Campbell, the Tigers enter the 2023 season stocked on both sides of the trenches.

“It is a tribute to those kids,” Remmert said. “They have worked awfully hard to get to where they have been so far. With Jake committing to Nebraska and Drew committing to the University of Iowa, that says a lot about the work they have put in and the tone they set for our kids up front.”

Kicking duties serve as one question mark for Cedar Falls heading into the season. The Tigers need to replace Jake Hulstein, who made 14 of 20 field goals and 90 of 96 PATs in his career for Cedar Falls.

“We have to reload a kicking game,” Remmert said. “We lost Jake Hulstein, who was a three-year starter for us. So, we have to get that in shape because that has been a great weapon for us over the years.”

Cedar Falls opens its season on the road against Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday, August 25 before returning home for a matchup with Johnston on Friday, September 1.

Home games take on a greater significance for Cedar Falls this season as the Tigers say goodbye to the UNI-Dome as their home venue after the 2023 season. After 46 years calling the UNI-Dome home, Cedar Falls will move to its own football field on the campus of its new high school next season.

Remmert said he looks forward to honoring the building in its final season.

“That is all I have known growing up as a kid that played for Cedar Falls and now coached there going into my 29th year,” Remmert said. “It is a great facility. It has been a great home facility for us.

So, we are going to try and make the best of it here in 2023 with the home games that we have and see what we can do to play as many in the Dome as we can this year.”

2023 Cedar Falls Football Schedule

Aug. 25—@Cedar Rapids Prairie, 7:15 p.m., Sept. 1—Johnston, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 8—@Ankeny Centennial, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 15—Iowa City Liberty, 7:30 p.m., Sept. 22—Linn-Mar, 7 p.m., Sept. 29—@Pleasant Valley, 7:15 p.m. Oct. 6—@Dubuque Senior, 7:15 p.m., Oct. 13—Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20—@Davenport West, 7:15 p.m.