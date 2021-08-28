Cedar Falls falls late to Johnston

JOHNSTON – Johnston scored with just a over minute left in the fourth quarter to pull out a 28-22 win over Cedar Falls Friday in Class 5A football opener.
The game was a battle of good quarterback play.
Support Local Journalism
The Dragons’ Jack Rutz passed for 208 yards while rushing for 75 and four scores.
The Tigers’ Hunter Jacobson passed for 174 yards and rushed for 88 and two scores. Trey Campbell had seven catches for 90 yards.
Ryley Barnett led Cedar Falls with 8 ½ tackles.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.