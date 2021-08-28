 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Falls falls late to Johnston
0 comments
alert top story
PREP FOOTBALL

Cedar Falls falls late to Johnston

{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Falls Logo.png

JOHNSTON – Johnston scored with just a over minute left in the fourth quarter to pull out a 28-22 win over Cedar Falls Friday in Class 5A football opener.

The game was a battle of good quarterback play.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Dragons’ Jack Rutz passed for 208 yards while rushing for 75 and four scores.

The Tigers’ Hunter Jacobson passed for 174 yards and rushed for 88 and two scores. Trey Campbell had seven catches for 90 yards.

Ryley Barnett led Cedar Falls with 8 ½ tackles.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News