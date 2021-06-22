Cedar Falls extends win streak to five with sweep of Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY — Cedar Falls improved to 12-14 overall with a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader sweep of Iowa City Liberty Tuesday.

Lex Hesse had a huge night driving in six runs for the Tigers.

In the opener, Hesse doubled and drove in four runs as the Tigers used an eight-run sixth inning to pull away. Sophie Stanic added a 2-for-3 effort and she scored twice. Sydney Barnett scored three times for Cedar Falls.

Winning pitcher Abby Runyan scattered seven hits to earn the win.

Ronni Steffener went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the nightcap, a 6-5 victory. Stanic also collected two hits.

The wins extended Cedar Falls’ win streak to five.

COLUMBUS VICTORIOUS: Sydney Gardner homered for the third straight game as Waterloo Columbus topped Janesville, 13-1, Tuesday in a non-conference softball game.

Gardner went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Sailors improved to 18-4. The home run was Gardner’s seventh of the season.

Reagan Lindsay scored three times, and Nyasija Simmons scored twice and drove in two runs for Columbus.

Softball