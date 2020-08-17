Cedar Falls edges Prairie for golf quad title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls boys' golf team opened its season with a thrilling one-stroke win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on a windy Tuesday at Pheasant Ridge.

The Tigers won the four-team meet that was relocated from Cedar Rapids following damage sustained in last week's derecho. Cedar Falls posted a score of 308. Cedar Rapids Prairie shot 309. Western Dubuque finished third at 319 and Cedar Rapids Xavier was fourth with a 328.

Western Dubuque's Jack Stelzer shot a medalist score of one-under-par 71 that included a 34 on the back nine. Cedar Falls Max Tjoa was the individual runner-up with a 74. His Tigers' teammate Luke Meyer followed with a 75.

Owen Sawyer added a 78 for Cedar Falls, while Gus Ferguson and Ethan Le rounded out team scoring with tallies of 81.

