Cedar Falls edges Prairie for golf quad title

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls boys' golf team opened its season with a thrilling one-stroke win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on a windy Tuesday at Pheasant Ridge.
The Tigers won the four-team meet that was relocated from Cedar Rapids following damage sustained in last week's derecho. Cedar Falls posted a score of 308. Cedar Rapids Prairie shot 309. Western Dubuque finished third at 319 and Cedar Rapids Xavier was fourth with a 328.
Western Dubuque's Jack Stelzer shot a medalist score of one-under-par 71 that included a 34 on the back nine. Cedar Falls Max Tjoa was the individual runner-up with a 74. His Tigers' teammate Luke Meyer followed with a 75.
Owen Sawyer added a 78 for Cedar Falls, while Gus Ferguson and Ethan Le rounded out team scoring with tallies of 81.
