Cedar Falls earns split with Iowa City West

CEDAR FALLS – Jaden Kramer went 3-for-3 and drove in three runs as Cedar Falls rallied to split with Iowa City West in a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader Monday at Robinson-Dresser.

Ben Phillips went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and Connor Woods had a double and triple in the game as the Tigers collected 14 hits in the 8-7 victory.

Phillips also earned the save pitching a perfect seventh inning recording three strike outs. Shae Buskohl was the winning pitcher after relieving Woods in the fifth.

The Trojans scored twice in the top of the ninth to pull out a great first game, 3-1.

West scored in the top of the first and lead until the Tigers’ Ben Phillips scored in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI hit by Brody Bartlett.

Linescores

IC WEST 3-7, CEDAR FALLS 1-8

First game

IC West;100;000;002 -- 3;9;1

Cedar Falls;000;001;000 -- 1;5;0

Marcus Morgan, Stephens (8) and Adkins. Zach Neese, Logan Strassburg (6) and Buskohl.

Second game