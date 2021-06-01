Cedar Falls downs West, sets up rubber match tonight

The game Tuesday was a see-saw affair. West struck for two runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted when Carter Schulte crushed an RBI double into the left-center field gap.

The Tigers came right back to score five times in the top of the second. Ben Phillips delivered a two-run double before teammate Connor Woods connected for an RBI double.

West then scored four times in the bottom of the second to grab a 6-5 lead. Luke Fordyce singled in a run during the big inning for the Wahawks.

Cedar Falls answered with a three-run third, capped when Woods teed off by blasting a two-run homer to left field.

It was the first home run for Woods at the varsity level. He had struggled as his team’s starting pitcher Tuesday and was knocked out of the game early.

“I wanted to come back and help the team after a pretty poor outing on the mound,” he said. “I wanted to help us in a positive way and I think I did that at the plate. He threw me a first-pitch fastball and I was able to connect.”

Down 8-6, West fought back with two runs in the bottom of the third. Luke Fordyce delivered again by ripping a two-run single to center.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}