Cedar Falls downs West, sets up rubber match tonight

WATERLOO – There definitely is one certainty when Cedar Falls and Waterloo West battle on the baseball diamond.
The games between Mississippi Valley Conference rivals are never boring. And they are always close.
The Tigers and Wahawks locked up in another high-intensity, hard-fought matchup Tuesday night at Danny Van Syoc Memorial Field.
Cedar Falls broke a tie with a fifth-inning run before holding off Waterloo West 9-8 in a closely contested game that took nearly three hours.
It was a significant win for Tigers, who improved to 3-2. They have been plagued by injuries to a number of key players.
“It was a wild one,” Cedar Falls coach Brett Williams said. “We seem to get in these crazy games that come right down to the wire. It’s fun when we play them. They’ve got a good team and we’re battling through some injuries right now.”
The Wahawks fell to 2-1 overall.
“Anytime we face Cedar Falls we know it’s going to be great competition,” West coach Nate Lamphier said. “They made a few more plays than we did and we just couldn’t get over that hump.”
West edged Cedar Falls 4-3 last week in the Metro tournament finals. The teams are scheduled to meet tonight in Cedar Falls.
The game Tuesday was a see-saw affair. West struck for two runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted when Carter Schulte crushed an RBI double into the left-center field gap.
The Tigers came right back to score five times in the top of the second. Ben Phillips delivered a two-run double before teammate Connor Woods connected for an RBI double.
West then scored four times in the bottom of the second to grab a 6-5 lead. Luke Fordyce singled in a run during the big inning for the Wahawks.
Cedar Falls answered with a three-run third, capped when Woods teed off by blasting a two-run homer to left field.
It was the first home run for Woods at the varsity level. He had struggled as his team’s starting pitcher Tuesday and was knocked out of the game early.
“I wanted to come back and help the team after a pretty poor outing on the mound,” he said. “I wanted to help us in a positive way and I think I did that at the plate. He threw me a first-pitch fastball and I was able to connect.”
Down 8-6, West fought back with two runs in the bottom of the third. Luke Fordyce delivered again by ripping a two-run single to center.
The game remained 8-8 before Schulte, West’s top starting pitcher, took the mound in relief to start the fifth inning.
Schulte walked the first two batters he faced, which eventually led to a run when Zach Neese grounded into a force play. That gave Cedar Falls a 9-8 lead.
Schulte settled into a groove and struck out seven batters in three innings, including the final three Tigers he faced. He relied on a blazing fastball to keep his team in the game.
“Carter came out in a little different situation than he’s used to,” Lamphier said. “Tip your hat to Cedar Falls – they got the guys on base and came through when they needed to.”
Cedar Falls left-hander Ben Phillips retired six of seven batters, including the final four, to preserve his team’s victory.
Phillips struck out four in a superb two innings to earn the save.
Teammate Logan Strassburg earned the win after going 3 1/3 innings in relief of Woods.
“Our relievers did a great job,” Williams said. “Logan came in and was awesome for us. And then Phillips pitched the first innings of his varsity career. He did a great job against a really good team.”
Now the teams prepare for the rematch less than 24 hours after Tuesday’s game ended.
“Our team really came through,” Woods said. “This might have been the longest game I’ve played in. It was ugly at times, but I’m really glad we won.
“It hurt when we lost to them last week. West has a real good team. I’m excited to have a chance to face them again.”
Lamphier said he expects more of the same when they face the Tigers again Wednesday.
“I’m expecting another competitive, hard-fought game that comes down to the last inning,” Lamphier said. “We got down early in this game and we responded. And then they came back. They just had a few more plays at the end and were victorious.”
Cedar Falls 9, West 8
Cedar Falls 053 010 0 – 9 6 2
Waterloo West 242 000 0 – 8 8 2
Connor Woods, Logan Strassburg (2), Ben Phillips (6) and Shae Buskohl. Sam Moore, Luke Fordyce (2), Carter Schulte (5) and Dylan Kipper. WP – Strassburg. LP – Schulte. 2B – Carter Schulte (WW), Ben Phillips (CF), Connor Woods (CF), Colby Adams (CF), Moore. HR – Woods.