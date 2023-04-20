Related to this story

042023-spt-cf-track-b-3

042023-spt-cf-track-b-3

Cedar Falls lead-off runner Connor Martin leads Waterloo West's Presley Berns during the opening leg of the 4x800 relay Thursday at the Cole C…

042023-spt-cf-track-b-1

042023-spt-cf-track-b-1

Waterloo West's Ben Frazier, center, leads Cedar Falls duo, Kyrin Terry, left, and Austin Dean, right, in the 100 meter race Thursday at the C…

042023-spt-cf-track-b-4

042023-spt-cf-track-b-4

Waterloo East's Jameel Montgomery grabs the bar after realizing he misjudged his approach Thursday during the Cole Collinge Relays at Cedar Falls. 

042023-spt-track-b-5

042023-spt-track-b-5

Waterloo West's Jaone Arterberry launches himself into the air during the long jump competition Thursday at the Cole Collinge Relays in Cedar …

042023-spt-cf-track-6

042023-spt-cf-track-6

Dike-New Hartford's Jerek Hall flies through the air during a long jump attempt Thursday at the Cole Collinge Relays in Cedar Falls. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Michael Schumacher's family plan legal action after AI-generated 'interview'