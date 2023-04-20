CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls High School dominated at the Cole Collinge Relays on Thursday, finishing with 249 total points, or 129 points ahead of second-place Waverly-Shell Rock.

The Tigers also met the blue standard that automatically qualifies an athlete for the Drake Relays in Des Moines three times.

According to Cedar Falls coach Dirk Homewood, their performance is a positive indicator of how they’ll perform at Drake next week and at state next month, especially as they overcame strong winds and cold weather.

“Obviously, coming into the night, the weather was not on our side and you know, we told our team tonight that it was all about competing and the competitions were the same for everybody,” Homewood said. “And what you saw on the track and in the field was exactly what we expect from our kids – it’s to compete hard and we were fortunate tonight to get… three blue standards.”

Freshman Jaden Merrick had one of the standout performances of the day, meeting the blue standard in the 3,200-meter run. To meet the standard, Merrick had to beat a time of nine minutes and 25 seconds and made it by .08 seconds. Even with the wind in his face, he was still able set a new personal record.

Growing up, Merrick says he always watched the Drake Relays and wanted to compete. Now that he’s in, he says the only thing he can do is the thing that brought him this far – trust in his abilities and in the training he’s received.

“I just mentally get ready and physically, I know my training’s there,” Merrick said. “I trust my coaches, so I just get ready and give it my best.”

However, Homewood cautioned that while Merrick’s performance was excellent, that the overall scores pointed to a complete roster for Cedar Falls.

“I think when you look at the team points at top to bottom, we have really strong leadership and Jaden has an opportunity to look up to some of our kids that have been a part of the Drake Relays and the state championships and he still has a lot to learn,” Holmwood says. “His times speak for themselves, but you know, here ate Cedar Falls, we’re a complete program.”

In the 4x100 relay, seniors Jacob Kieler, Conner Trunnell, Derek Woods and Cayden Schellhorn hit the blue standard mark with a 43.28-second finish, an in the

Other individual winners Thursday were:

Waterloo West’s Ben Frazier captured the 100 in 11.39.

Cedar Falls got wins in the 200 from Hunter Russell (23.34), Tanner Jacobson in the 400 (52.93), Gavin Denholm in the 800 (2:03.41), and Colby Cryer in the 1,600 (4:30.53).

Tiger Jacob Kieler won the high jump (6-2).

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Asa Newsom won the 400 hurdles in 55:54, while Go-Hawk teammates Jake Walker (51-4) won the shot put, and Brody Williams won the discus (143-6 ½).