Cedar Falls cruises past CR Washington in playoff opener, 35-0

"The defense played outstanding," said Jacobson. "They played a heck of a game."

Landon Schaul, playing in place of Mickey, led the Tigers with seven tackles, while Jordan Hoeppner, Paden Bonner and Ryley Barnett tallied 5.5 apiece.

"I thought we had a good plan going in," said Remmert. "When you look at it from the sideline, and you hear the sets and formations and what they're calling out, we were pretty locked in. I thought we put pressure on the quarterback and were able to make some plays there."

As Cedar Falls tried to find its rhythm early, a few big plays got things going. First, a stretched-shirt tackle by Austin Lien slowed Washington's momentum on the first drive.

Then, on the Tigers' subsequent possession, receiver Trey Campbell took a snap at wildcat and pitched to Ostrich for a key fourth-down conversion. A few minutes later, Alex Schmidt broke free in the secondary to haul in a 30-yard scoring strike from Jacobson.

"This win was good for getting us back in the groove," Jacobson said. "The two weeks off (with the bye) helped us a lot, and I thought we just played a great, complete game. It was fun."