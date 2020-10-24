Cedar Falls cruises past CR Washington in playoff opener, 35-0

CEDAR FALLS – After a most unique regular season, Cedar Falls' football team finally enjoyed some sense of normalcy Friday night.
A Tiger football program that has made a habit of reaching the postseason welcomed familiar footing on the UNI-Dome turf and rolled to a 35-0 Class 4A second-round victory over Cedar Rapids Washington.
Following their first-round bye, it was the Tigers' fourth straight win in a playoff opener as they improved to 46-29 all-time in the postseason.
"You like to feel a little normal in a year that's been anything but normal," said Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert. "Hopefully, we can continue on and stay healthy."
Cedar Falls, which improved to 5-2 overall, was methodical offensively, as running back Ryan Ostrich and quarterback Hunter Jacobson took the lead.
Ostrich, who eclipsed 1,200 yards rushing for the second straight season, finished with 83 yards and three second-half scores running behind the line of Drew Hoth, Ty Tompkins, Bryden Borcherding, Logan Saak and Joe Knutson.
Meanwhile, Jacobson finished 11-18-1 passing for 150 yards, while chipping in another 59 yards rushing.
Support Local Journalism
However, it was the defense that shone the brightest. Despite playing without leading tackler Eli Mickey, the Tigers were unyielding against Washington. The Warriors (3-5) only crossed midfield against Cedar Falls' starters once all evening, and that possession ended with a blocked field goal attempt.
"The defense played outstanding," said Jacobson. "They played a heck of a game."
Landon Schaul, playing in place of Mickey, led the Tigers with seven tackles, while Jordan Hoeppner, Paden Bonner and Ryley Barnett tallied 5.5 apiece.
"I thought we had a good plan going in," said Remmert. "When you look at it from the sideline, and you hear the sets and formations and what they're calling out, we were pretty locked in. I thought we put pressure on the quarterback and were able to make some plays there."
As Cedar Falls tried to find its rhythm early, a few big plays got things going. First, a stretched-shirt tackle by Austin Lien slowed Washington's momentum on the first drive.
Then, on the Tigers' subsequent possession, receiver Trey Campbell took a snap at wildcat and pitched to Ostrich for a key fourth-down conversion. A few minutes later, Alex Schmidt broke free in the secondary to haul in a 30-yard scoring strike from Jacobson.
"This win was good for getting us back in the groove," Jacobson said. "The two weeks off (with the bye) helped us a lot, and I thought we just played a great, complete game. It was fun."
Nathan Gee was especially effective with five punt returns for 79 yards, which repeatedly tilted the field in Cedar Falls' favor.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!