Cedar Falls, Columbus duos advance to boys' state tennis

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls boys’ doubles team Neel Shah and Pranav Chandra advanced to the Class 2A boys’ state tennis tournament Wednesday.
In a 2A district in Cedar Rapids, Shah and Chandra won a pair of matches before falling to James Matthews and Caden Rodning of Mason City in the finals, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Shah and Chandra will play in the 2A tournament on May 28-29.
The duo, Shah, a junior, and Chandra, a senior, advance to the finals with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Eli Copeland and Nate Renner of Cedar Rapids Prairie. In the semifinals, the Tiger team beat Zack Mulholland and Jackson Rodning of Mason City, 6-1, 6-2.
In singles competition, Cedar Falls’ Vikash Ayyappan finished third, beating teammate Anurag Anugu, 6-2, 6-1.
Waterloo West’s Nick Reynolds and Connor Heuthorst each won first-round matches before being eliminated in the quarterfinals.
In a 1A meet at Waverly, Aplington-Parkersburg’s Cameron Luhring beat teammate Owen Thomas for the singles title.
In doubles, Decorah’s Gabe Anderson and Caden Branum outlasted Waterloo Columbus pair Jon Dobson and Joseph Haag, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) to win the doubles title.
The runner-up finish advances Dobson and Haag to the 1A state tournament.
The Cedar Falls and Columbus teams both advanced to state quarterfinal team play slated for Saturday.
Cedar Falls will host Cedar Rapids Washington at the UNI Tennis Courts, and Columbus will play at Decorah. The winners advance to the state tournament.
Results
2A district (at Cedar Rapids)
Team standings: 1. Mason City 26, 2. Cedar Falls 20, 3. Cedar Rapids Washington 11, 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie 8, 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6, 6. Waterloo West 4.
First round: Nick Reynolds (West) def. Austin Nagle (CRJ), 2-6, 6-0, 6-2, Justin Yarahmadi (MC) def. Ryan Mitchell (CRP), 6-4, 6-4, Anurag Anugu (CF) def. Wyatt Tjaden (CRW) 6-3, 6-0, Connor Heuthorst (West) def. Logan Augustine (CRJ) 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Quarterfinals: Grayson Zylstra (CRW) def. Reynolds, 6-0, 6-0, Vikash Ayyappan (CF) def. Yarahmadi 6-1, 6-3, Anugu (CF) def. J.T. McCrea (CRP) 6-2, 6-4, Reed Kruger (MC) def. Heuthorst 6-1, 6-0.
Semifinals: Zylstra def. Ayyappan 6-0, 6-0, Kruger (MC) def. Anugu 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.
Finals: Zylstra def. Kruger 6-0, 6-0.
Third place: Ayyappan def. Anugu 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
First round: Eli Copeland-Nate Renner (CRP) def. Wil Klabunde-Camden Schneider (West), 6-1, 6-2, Zack Mulholland-Jackson Rodning (MC) def. Landon Augustine-Jacob Strain (CRJ) 6-4, 6-3, Nathan Alldredge-Orion Mason (CRP) def. Jackson Schmidt-Cole Jennings (West) 6-0, 6-1, Pavam Sampat-Sai Pranav-Kota (CF) def. Slade White-Colton Eilers (CRW) 6-1, 6-0.
Quarterfinals: Neel Shah- Pranav Chandra (CF) def. Copeland-Renner 6-1, 6-2, Mulholland-Rodning def. Nicholas Burkamper-Benjamin Casey (CRW) 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 7-6 (7-5). Logan Miller-Caleb Suiter (CRJ) def. Alldredge-Mason (CRP) 6-1, 6-2, James Matthews-Caden Rodning (MC) def. Sampat-Kota 6-1, 6-2.
Semifinals: Shah-Chandra (CF) def. Mulholland-Rodning 6-1, 6-2, Matthews-Ca. Rodning def. Miller-Suiter 6-1, 6-0.
Finals: Matthews-Rodning def. Shah-Chandra 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.
Third place: Miller-Suilter def. Mulholland-J. Rodning 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8).