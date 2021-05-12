Cedar Falls, Columbus duos advance to boys' state tennis

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls boys’ doubles team Neel Shah and Pranav Chandra advanced to the Class 2A boys’ state tennis tournament Wednesday.

In a 2A district in Cedar Rapids, Shah and Chandra won a pair of matches before falling to James Matthews and Caden Rodning of Mason City in the finals, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

Shah and Chandra will play in the 2A tournament on May 28-29.

The duo, Shah, a junior, and Chandra, a senior, advance to the finals with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Eli Copeland and Nate Renner of Cedar Rapids Prairie. In the semifinals, the Tiger team beat Zack Mulholland and Jackson Rodning of Mason City, 6-1, 6-2.

In singles competition, Cedar Falls’ Vikash Ayyappan finished third, beating teammate Anurag Anugu, 6-2, 6-1.

Waterloo West’s Nick Reynolds and Connor Heuthorst each won first-round matches before being eliminated in the quarterfinals.

In a 1A meet at Waverly, Aplington-Parkersburg’s Cameron Luhring beat teammate Owen Thomas for the singles title.

In doubles, Decorah’s Gabe Anderson and Caden Branum outlasted Waterloo Columbus pair Jon Dobson and Joseph Haag, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) to win the doubles title.