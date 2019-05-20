CEDAR FALLS -- A pair of comeback wins by Vipsa Dodiya and Jamie Knox helped the Cedar Falls girls' tennis team earn its first state tournament berth in program history Monday with a 5-0 victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a Class 2A regional final.
The Tigers advanced to the state quarterfinals today at the University of Iowa tennis center where they will face Pleasant Valley at 3 p.m.
On Monday, both Knox and Dodiya lost their first sets before rallying to win their singles matches at No. 4 and No. 6 respectively.
Knox lost her opening set, 6-3, to Megan Gifford, but responded with a 6-1 win in the second, before jumping out to a 9-2 lead in the tiebreaker before holding on for a 10-6 win. Knox's win was Cedar Falls' fifth and gave the Tigers the victory.
Dodiya lost 6-4 in the opening set of her match to Natalie Buelow, but rallied for a 6-2, 10-6 victory.
Krisha Keeran opened the match with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Reya Sands, and Mira Keeran topped Lily Gust 6-1, 6-0, before Malina Amjadi blanked Kelsey Jaeger 6-0, 6-0 to give Cedar Falls a quick 3-0 lead.
In Class 1A in Fort Dodge, Waterloo Columbus advanced to the state tournament for the 25th consecutive season with a 5-0 win over LeMars.
The Sailors will face Waverly-Shell Rock at 3 p.m. today at the Northern Iowa courts with the winner advancing to the final four.
Taylor Hogan and Elyse Trost each had 6-0, 6-0 wins at No. 1 and No. 3 singles.
