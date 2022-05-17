 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
REGIONAL GIRLS' TEAM TENNIS

Cedar Falls clinches state against Praire, 5-1

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Tigers girls’ tennis team is bound for state after back-to-back victories over Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids Prairie in regional at the UNI Tennis Courts Tuesday. 

The Tigers opened with a win over the Bobcats, winning 5-0 to clinch the meet early without having to go into doubles matches.

Cedar Falls' junior Maya Mallavarapu delivers a backhand shot during a Class 2A regional team tennis singles match Tuesday against Cedar Rapids Prairie at the UNI Tennis Courts. 

Cedar Falls, last year's runner ups, then downed Prairie, 5-1, to head to Iowa City Saturday where it will face either Iowa City West or Clinton in a state semifinal. 

“Obviously, I would like to get some doubles work in too,” head coach Tara Sagers said. “But you definitely want to make sure you clinch as quick as you can, risking injury or fatigue.”

In the finals, the Tigers faced Prairie, who had beaten Waterloo West 5-1 to advance. The two teams had met on April 28, a 9-0 Tiger win. 

Starting at around noon, the singles would quickly go in Cedar Falls’ favor.

The first to clock a win for the Tigers was junior Madison Sagers, who took both sets in the No. 2 match. A minute later, the No. 5 was finished. Originally the No. 6 player, junior Katie Remmert was bumped up a slot when senior Elena Escalada called in sick. However, this didn’t stop her getting back-to-back shutouts and bringing the score up 2-0.

Cedar Falls sophomore Sriya Kalala follows through on a serve during a singles match during a Class 2A regional team tennis final against Cedar Rapids Prairie Tuesday at the UNI Tennis Courts. 

The momentum continued when sophomore Sriya Kalala won. Then Ella Seger followed suit. However, with the score at 4-0 in singles and with one more point needed to clinch the victory, they hit a speedbump.

Senior Molly Boevers would lose in three sets to put Prairie on the board and give them a chance to drag the finals into doubles. The final match in the singles – and the deciding match for the Tigers to clinch a spot in Iowa City – would be determined by the No. 1 players.

Cedar Falls Junior Maya Mallavarapu had been instrumental in the state championships last year, when she helped take them to the finals. Now, she was facing off with star freshman Sasha Postnikov. Mallavarapu remained aggressive throughout the match, taking a toll on the younger opponent.

Cedar Falls junior Madison Sagers smashes a forehand during a singles match of a Class 2A regional team tennis final against Cedar Rapids Prairie Tuesday at the UNI Tennis Courts. 

“When I went into this match, I mainly just tried to stay consistent and just kind of grind the points out because she’s a great player,” Mallavarapu said. “But in the end, it’s just who made one more ball.”

Cedar Falls junior Madison Sagers prepares to smash a forehand Tuesday during a singles match of a Class 2A regional team tennis final against Cedar Rapids Prairie at the UNI Tennis Courts. 

Postnikov didn't go down without a fight. The freshman mounted stiff resistance, pushing both of them to the point of near exhaustion. In the end, though, Mallavarapu was able to win both sets and the match.

“She’s got a great future ahead of her,” Sagers said of Postnikov. “I just knew Maya, and I know that she can grind it out and pretty much take on anyone.”

