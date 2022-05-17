Cedar Falls clinches state against Praire, 5-1

The first to clock a win for the Tigers was junior Madison Sagers, who took both sets in the No. 2 match. A minute later, the No. 5 was finished. Originally the No. 6 player, junior Katie Remmert was bumped up a slot when senior Elena Escalada called in sick. However, this didn’t stop her getting back-to-back shutouts and bringing the score up 2-0.
The momentum continued when sophomore Sriya Kalala won. Then Ella Seger followed suit. However, with the score at 4-0 in singles and with one more point needed to clinch the victory, they hit a speedbump.
Senior Molly Boevers would lose in three sets to put Prairie on the board and give them a chance to drag the finals into doubles. The final match in the singles – and the deciding match for the Tigers to clinch a spot in Iowa City – would be determined by the No. 1 players.
Cedar Falls Junior Maya Mallavarapu had been instrumental in the state championships last year, when she helped take them to the finals. Now, she was facing off with star freshman Sasha Postnikov. Mallavarapu remained aggressive throughout the match, taking a toll on the younger opponent.
“When I went into this match, I mainly just tried to stay consistent and just kind of grind the points out because she’s a great player,” Mallavarapu said. “But in the end, it’s just who made one more ball.”
Postnikov didn't go down without a fight. The freshman mounted stiff resistance, pushing both of them to the point of near exhaustion. In the end, though, Mallavarapu was able to win both sets and the match.
“She’s got a great future ahead of her,” Sagers said of Postnikov. “I just knew Maya, and I know that she can grind it out and pretty much take on anyone.”
Photo gallery: Cedar Falls girls' regional tennis final against Cedar Rapids Prairie