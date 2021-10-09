Cedar Falls captures Class 4A state title

CEDAR FALLS - It was an exciting finish to the 2021 Class 4A state championship golf tournament held at Beaver Hills Country Club Saturday.

With a nine-stroke lead after the opening round on Friday, Cedar Falls seemed destined to capture the Class 4A boys' state golf title.

But there were 18 pressure-filled holes of golf remaining and the Tigers were going to have to duplicate a dominating opening round with yet another one.

Cedar Falls did not disappoint as it put an exclamation point on the day with all six of their golfers hitting in the 70's 18-stroke victory over Pleasant Valley, 596-614.

It was the race for the individual trophy that came down to the final hole.

Five players were tied a top the leader board with a score of 69, taking on the final 18 holes.

Two players from Cedar Falls, Max Tjoa and Owen Sawyer, were in the mix and as the final scores were being recorded, the players and fans crowded the scorers table to watch the posts.

Tjoa notched a 75 and Sawyer pinned down a 73, but it was senior Cale Leonard of Ottumwa who took the lead and held on with a low score of the day at 70, for a 139 two day total.

"I never really thought a lot about it when I got here today," said Leonard. "I just wanted to stick with my game plan and not worry about all the other great golfers that were here today. When I was done I looked at the board and thought I had a chance. It was a long waiting game."

The wait was soon over as just two flights were needing to finish their rounds. When the scores were posted, Leonard knew he was the champ.

"I couldn't believe it," added Leonard. "All I could think was I finally did it. I got it done."

The Ottumwa senior plans on attending Drake where he will resume his career.

For Sawyer, it was bitter sweet as he rejoiced with his team with the championship trophy, but knew he was so close (3-strokes) of taking home the individual prize as well.

"I really wanted the state individual prize but I knew I had to focus on what needed to be done," said Sawyer. "Winning the team trophy was very satisfying but not getting the other will be used as a motivator for next season. I hit the ball pretty well today, but struggled a bit on hole four, where I had two bad putts, and again on six when I had to settle for a bogey."

The Tigers were the favorites going into the tournament after taking third last season, and bringing back some big guns.

It was up to first year coach, Jeremiah Longnecker, to get the Tigers to the top step on the state podium.

"We had tremendous confidence in this team to get here," said Longnecker. "We were top ranked, but you never know who can step up and bring it on during this weekend. Our goal was to shoot 300 on the first day and we did that with a 295. I think my most proudest moment was seeing that all our guys shot in the 70's, and that is tough to do."

"I have a great coaching staff put together and they did a great job keeping these guys positive and very supportive of each other," added Longnecker. "These guys are a close knit group and they enjoy playing this game together."

The magnificent seven's were made up of Tjoa's 75, Sam Jermier carded a 76, JJ Nelson and Jack Beecher notch 77 each and Anthony Gavin shot a 79.

"We will come back next year even stronger," added Sawyer. "We will lift the flag again and hopefully I will take home the hardware for being a state champion."

