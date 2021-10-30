Cedar Falls can't slow down Pleasant Valley run attack

The Pleasant Valley High School football team hasn’t passed the ball very often this season. To be exact, it has thrown it on 10.2% of its offensive snaps.

Based on the way the Spartans’ running attack looked in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday, it’s fair to wonder why they ever throw at all.

PV rolled up 305 yards rushing before Cedar Falls even got a first down and turned on the running clock in the middle of the second quarter in romping to a more-lopsided-than-it-looks 42-14 victory over the Tigers at Spartan Stadium.

Quarterback Barrett Lindmark, who missed several games in the middle of the season due to injuries, directed a surgical option assault that finished with 453 yards rushing.

Lindmark collected 162 yards in 10 carries and scored three touchdowns despite playing only one series after halftime. Tyge Lyon added 99 yards and Caden McDermott 86 as the Spartans (8-2) won their seventh straight game.

Their next test will come next Friday at West Des Moines Valley (8-2), which advanced by defeating Ankeny Centennial 35-21.

“We have the ability to throw it. We really do …’’ PV coach Rusty VanWetzinga said. “But we were really able to get our option game going and I don’t think they really had an answer for it.

“The defense played outstanding,’’ he added. “If you can play great defense and run the football in the playoffs, you give yourself a chance to win the football game at this time of year.’’

The defense limited Cedar Falls (6-4) to just nine yards rushing and one first down in the first half. The Tigers eventually moved it on the ground and scored a pair of late touchdowns against the PV reserves, but for the first three quarters it was total domination.

“We’ve gotten hot all the way around,’’ two-way lineman Adam Vonderhaar said. “Everybody’s just getting more physical and we’re ready to dominate.’’

The Spartans used special teams and defense along with that crushing ground assault to open a 14-0 lead fewer than four minutes into the contest.

They began by tackling star receiver Trey Campbell at his own 3-yard line on the opening kickoff.

“We got them in the hole right away and jumped on them and stayed on them,’’ VanWetzinga said.

On the second play after the Tigers punted, Lindmark sprinted 42 yards for a touchdown.

An interception by Makhi Wilson set up another two-play drive with Lyon dashing 28 yards for a score.

Lindmark added scoring runs of 1 and 43 yards before halftime. He admitted it took him a few games to shake off some rust following his injury but gave much of the credit Friday to an offensive line than included VanWetzinga’s freshman son, Joey, filling in at left tackle.

“Our offensive line is great,’’ Lindmark said. “They do all of the dirty work and they don’t get any of the credit ...

“I love our O-line. When they create holes like that, it’s fun to run behind them.’’

When McDermott went 29 yards for a touchdown with 6 minutes, 25 seconds to go in the second quarter, the score reached 35-0 and the running clock went into effect.

PV then rolled 76 yards in 11 plays to score a touchdown on the opening series of the second half.

After a season of struggles and injuries, the Spartans said they feel as if they are peaking at the perfect time.

“We’re confident in this team and now we’re ready to go to the quarterfinals,’’ Vonderhaar said.

“Guys have been stepping up,’’ VanWetzinga added. “I’ve got to really credit the kids. We were 1-2 and now we’ve been able to rattle off a bunch of wins. I knew we could get going. Credit to those guys for persevering.’’

Pleasant Valley 42, Cedar Falls 14

Cedar Falls 0 0 0 14 — 14

Pl. Valley 21 14 7 0 — 42

First quarter

PV — Barrett Lindmark 42 run (Carter Spangler kick), 9:46

PV — Tyge Lyon 28 run (Spangler kick), 8:10

PV — Lindmark 1 run (Spangler kick), 3:25

Second quarter

PV — Lindmark 43 run (Spangler kick), 9:12

PV — Caden McDermott 29 run (Spangler kick), 6:25

Third quarter

PV — Rusty VanWetzinga 3 run (Spangler kick), 3:47

Fourth quarter

CF — Carter Ernst 16 run (Jake Hulstein kick), 4:55

CF — Drake Gelhaus 4 run (Hulstein kick), 0:18

Team statistics

CF PV

First downs 9 19

Rushes-yards 28-150 42-453

Passing yards 60 10

Total yards 210 463

Comp-att-int 6-14-1 2-3-1

Punts-avg. 7-40.3 1-44

Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-1

Penalties-yards 4-25 7-45

Individual statistics

Rushing

Cedar Falls — Carter Ernst 6-75, Jacob Kieler 11-34, Jacob Michael 3-30, Drake Gelhaus 4-27, Caeden Janssen 1-3, Tate Hermanson 2-(-6), Trey Campbell 1-(-13)

Pleasant Valley — Barrett Lindmark 10-162, Tyge Lyon 7-99, Caden McDermott 10-86, Makhi Wilson 3-47, Ryan Doyle 3-29, Rusty VanWetzinga 4-24, Austin Bullock 2-7, David Gorsline 1-7, team 2-(-8)

Passing

Cedar Falls — Hermanson 6-14-1, 60 yards

Pleasant Valley — Lindmark 2-3-1, 10 yards

Receiving

Cedar Falls — Campbell 4-47, Janssen 2-13

Pleasant Valley — Ryan Groenenboom 1-8, VanWetzinga 1-2

