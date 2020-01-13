Cedar Falls' Brown named Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year

CHICAGO – Cedar Falls senior Akacia Brown has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Iowa Volleyball Player of the Year announced the organization Monday.

The 6-foot senior outside hitter led the Tigers to a 44-1 record and the Class 5A state championship in addition to Cedar Falls finishing the season ranked sixth in the nation by PrepVolleyball.com

Brown recorded 517 kills, 308 digs, 65 blocks and 50 service aces during the season.

She was also named the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Player of the Year, a MaxPreps first-team all-American and a 2019-20 Under Armour third-team all-American.

Brown carries a 3.84 grade point average and signed a national letter of intent to play at Mississippi State next fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls’ volleyball, boys’ and girls’ cross country, boys’ and girls’ basketball and girls’ soccer, baseball, softball and boys’ and girls’ track and field.