Cedar Falls boys' take second at Marshalltown Invitational

MARSHALLTOWN – The Cedar Falls boys’ had all five of its scoring runners finish in the top 15 as the Tigers took second in the blue pod of the 46th Marshalltown Invitational Thursday.
Michael Goodenbour, Alex Horstman and TJ Tomlyanovich all finished in the top 10, with Goodenbour taking seventh in 16 minutes, 16.9 seconds.
West Des Moines Dowling’s Jackson Heidesch took first in 15:46.2 and the Maroons edged Cedar Falls, 41-49, for the team title.
Waterloo XC’s top finisher was Andrew Congdon in 45th in a time of 18:19.2
In the girls’ blue pod, Cedar Falls took fourth. Anna Scannell (20:19.4) and Rachel Mandt (20:26.8) took eighth and 10th, respectively.
Waterloo XC was led by freshman Charlotte Gettman. Gettman took 31st in 21:21.8
Volleyball
REGENTS SPLIT: Reagan Wheeler knocked home nine kills and Lauren Bergstrom had 13 assists as Waterloo Christian won its first match of the season over Collins-Maxwell, 25-14, 25-12.
The Regents served at a 93 percent rate and had 25 team digs.
“We started the season a little later than everyone, but we played a really great game,” Regent head coach Angela Evans said. “We played really consistent and started to put some things together.”
Grand View Christian topped Waterloo Christian in the Regents second match of the evening, 25-21, 25-18.
Summaries
Marshalltown Invitational
Boys
Team standings – 1. West Des Moines Dowling 41, 2. Cedar Falls 49, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 84, 4. Pleasant Valley 103, 5. Waukee 116, 6. Norwalk 135, 7. Waterloo XC 237, 8. Marshalltown 242, 9. Fort Dodge 262.
Medalist – 1. Jackson Heidesch (WDM Dowling), 15:46.2
Cedar Falls – 7. Michael Goodenbour, 16:16.9, 8. Alex Horstman 16:20.2, 10. TJ Tomlyanovich, 16:29.2, 11. Joel Burris, 16:33.7, 13. Eli Smith, 16:39.0
Waterloo XC – 45. Andrew Congdon, 18:19.2, 46. Kaelan Eilers, 18:25.7, 47. Andrew Tracy, 18:31.8,. 48. Ian Lucas, 18:41.6, 51. Cooper Paxton, 19:15.5
Girls
Team standings – 1. Waukee 44, 2. Dubuque Hempstead 69, 3. Norwalk 78, 4. Cedar Falls 92, 5. Pleasant Valley 102, 6. WDM Dowling 114, 7. Marshalltown 209, 8. Waterloo XC 245, 9. Fort Dodge 277.
Medalist – 1. Keelee Leitzen (DH), 19:27.7.
Cedar Falls – 8. Anna Scannell, 20:19.4, 10. Rachel Mandt, 20:26.8, 11. Amara Lytle, 20:27.3, 28. Grace Fober, 21:18.5, 35. Paige Wageman, 21:28.3.
Waterloo XC – 31. Charlotte Gettman, 21:21.8, 49. Victoria Knight, 23:40.5, 52. Megan Tieskotter, 24:08.0, 56. Alivia See, 25:04.9, 57. Ajila Dzelic 25:34.4
