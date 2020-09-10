Cedar Falls boys' take second at Marshalltown Invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARSHALLTOWN – The Cedar Falls boys’ had all five of its scoring runners finish in the top 15 as the Tigers took second in the blue pod of the 46th Marshalltown Invitational Thursday.

Michael Goodenbour, Alex Horstman and TJ Tomlyanovich all finished in the top 10, with Goodenbour taking seventh in 16 minutes, 16.9 seconds.

West Des Moines Dowling’s Jackson Heidesch took first in 15:46.2 and the Maroons edged Cedar Falls, 41-49, for the team title.

Waterloo XC’s top finisher was Andrew Congdon in 45th in a time of 18:19.2

In the girls’ blue pod, Cedar Falls took fourth. Anna Scannell (20:19.4) and Rachel Mandt (20:26.8) took eighth and 10th, respectively.

Waterloo XC was led by freshman Charlotte Gettman. Gettman took 31st in 21:21.8

Volleyball

REGENTS SPLIT: Reagan Wheeler knocked home nine kills and Lauren Bergstrom had 13 assists as Waterloo Christian won its first match of the season over Collins-Maxwell, 25-14, 25-12.

The Regents served at a 93 percent rate and had 25 team digs.