Cedar Falls boys' soccer remains perfect

WATERLOO -- Forward Truman Unruh finished with a hat trick that guided Cedar Falls to a 4-1 soccer victory over Waverly-Shell Rock Thursday night at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Matthew Iehl also scored for the Tigers (4-0), while Rentse DeJon, Carter Svoboda and Grant Simonson finished with assists.
The Cedar Falls defense was supported by goalkeeper Jacob Schmidt who stepped up and made a couple big saves in the second half. Back-up keeper Ethan Beneke came in and made a pair of saves towards the end of the first half after Schmidt had to leave briefly with an injury before returning for the final half.
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
