Cedar Falls boys' soccer remains perfect
PREP BOYS' SOCCER

Cedar Falls boys' soccer remains perfect

WATERLOO -- Forward Truman Unruh finished with a hat trick that guided Cedar Falls to a 4-1 soccer victory over Waverly-Shell Rock Thursday night at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.

Matthew Iehl also scored for the Tigers (4-0), while Rentse DeJon, Carter Svoboda and Grant Simonson finished with assists.

The Cedar Falls defense was supported by goalkeeper Jacob Schmidt who stepped up and made a couple big saves in the second half. Back-up keeper Ethan Beneke came in and made a pair of saves towards the end of the first half after Schmidt had to leave briefly with an injury before returning for the final half.

