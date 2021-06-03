Cedar Falls boys rebound, rout Charles City

CHARLES CITY – Cedar Falls got multi-RBI games from Brody Bartlett, Ben Phillips and Connor Woods as the Tigers (4-3) rolled to a 15-3 win over Charles City Thursday.

Phillips went 2-for-4 and scored four runs, while Bartlett was 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs. Woods drove in two.

Zach Neese also had a good offensive game going 2-for-4 with two runs and a RBI.

Blake Grazer and Ayden Hanson limited the Comets (3-3) to just three hits. All three Charles City runs came in the fifth with Cedar Falls already leading 7-0.

The Tigers scored three in the sixth and five more in the seventh.

Cedar Falls is at Iowa City High tonight.

Softball

COLUMBUS EDGES CEDAR FALLS: Myah Brinker homered and doubled while driving in three runs, but Waterloo Columbus edged Cedar Falls Thursday, 12-11.

Cyrah Rasmussen, Brinker, Ronni Steffener and Sydney Barnett all scored twice for the Tigers.

Late Wednesday Girls’ soccer