Cedar Falls boys rebound, rout Charles City

CHARLES CITY – Cedar Falls got multi-RBI games from Brody Bartlett, Ben Phillips and Connor Woods as the Tigers (4-3) rolled to a 15-3 win over Charles City Thursday.
Phillips went 2-for-4 and scored four runs, while Bartlett was 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs. Woods drove in two.
Zach Neese also had a good offensive game going 2-for-4 with two runs and a RBI.
Blake Grazer and Ayden Hanson limited the Comets (3-3) to just three hits. All three Charles City runs came in the fifth with Cedar Falls already leading 7-0.
The Tigers scored three in the sixth and five more in the seventh.
Cedar Falls is at Iowa City High tonight.
Softball
COLUMBUS EDGES CEDAR FALLS: Myah Brinker homered and doubled while driving in three runs, but Waterloo Columbus edged Cedar Falls Thursday, 12-11.
Cyrah Rasmussen, Brinker, Ronni Steffener and Sydney Barnett all scored twice for the Tigers.
Late Wednesday Girls’ soccer
TIGERS TO FINALS: Three different players scored as the Cedar Falls girls advanced to a Class 3A soccer final with a 3-0 win over Mason City.
The Tigers (12-6) will play Ankeny Centennial (16-2) tonight at Centennial beginning at 6 p.m.
Emmajean Roling, Grace Fober and Ella Ubben each scored. Sydney Herzmann had two assists.
Alena Litzel made seven saves in the shutout.
Softball
SWEEP COMPLETED: Katie Ruden drove in two and Nyasija Simmons hit a home run as Columbus beat Denver for the second consecutive night, 6-3.
Reagan Lindsay and Alivia Schultz also drove in runs for the Sailors.
Haile Frost scattered eight hits while striking out five to earn the win.
TIGERS LOSE SHOOTOUT: Charles City edged Cedar Falls, 10-8, in a non-conference softball game at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.
The Comets hit three home runs, two by Ashlyn Hoeft who drove in five runs. Rachel Chambers also went deep.
Lex Hesse and Gabby Townsend each went 2-for-4, and Maddie McFarland scored three times for the Tigers. Myah Brinker drove in a team-best three runs.
Late Tuesday
Girls’ Soccer
SAILORS PREVAIL: Adrianna Gallen scored three minutes into the second overtime on an assist from Kayla Koch to lift Waterloo Columbus past Dyersville Beckman, 2-1, in a 1A regional final.