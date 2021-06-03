 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Falls boys rebound, rout Charles City
0 comments
PREP ROUNDUP

Cedar Falls boys rebound, rout Charles City

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLES CITY – Cedar Falls got multi-RBI games from Brody Bartlett, Ben Phillips and Connor Woods as the Tigers (4-3) rolled to a 15-3 win over Charles City Thursday.

Phillips went 2-for-4 and scored four runs, while Bartlett was 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs. Woods drove in two.

Zach Neese also had a good offensive game going 2-for-4 with two runs and a RBI.

Blake Grazer and Ayden Hanson limited the Comets (3-3) to just three hits. All three Charles City runs came in the fifth with Cedar Falls already leading 7-0.

The Tigers scored three in the sixth and five more in the seventh.

Cedar Falls is at Iowa City High tonight.

Softball

COLUMBUS EDGES CEDAR FALLS: Myah Brinker homered and doubled while driving in three runs, but Waterloo Columbus edged Cedar Falls Thursday, 12-11.

Cyrah Rasmussen, Brinker, Ronni Steffener and Sydney Barnett all scored twice for the Tigers.

Late Wednesday Girls’ soccer

TIGERS TO FINALS: Three different players scored as the Cedar Falls girls advanced to a Class 3A soccer final with a 3-0 win over Mason City.

The Tigers (12-6) will play Ankeny Centennial (16-2) tonight at Centennial beginning at 6 p.m.

Emmajean Roling, Grace Fober and Ella Ubben each scored. Sydney Herzmann had two assists.

Alena Litzel made seven saves in the shutout.

Softball

SWEEP COMPLETED: Katie Ruden drove in two and Nyasija Simmons hit a home run as Columbus beat Denver for the second consecutive night, 6-3.

Reagan Lindsay and Alivia Schultz also drove in runs for the Sailors.

Haile Frost scattered eight hits while striking out five to earn the win.

TIGERS LOSE SHOOTOUT: Charles City edged Cedar Falls, 10-8, in a non-conference softball game at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

The Comets hit three home runs, two by Ashlyn Hoeft who drove in five runs. Rachel Chambers also went deep.

Lex Hesse and Gabby Townsend each went 2-for-4, and Maddie McFarland scored three times for the Tigers. Myah Brinker drove in a team-best three runs.

Late Tuesday

Girls’ Soccer

SAILORS PREVAIL: Adrianna Gallen scored three minutes into the second overtime on an assist from Kayla Koch to lift Waterloo Columbus past Dyersville Beckman, 2-1, in a 1A regional final.

The Sailors (15-2) host Hudson (14-4) tonight at TJ McLaughlin Field at 6 p.m. for a berth in the state tournament.

Anna Kneeland on an assist from Natalie Steele scored in the first half also for Columbus.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News