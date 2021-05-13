Cedar Falls boys automatically qualify in 14 events for state

CEDAR RAPIDS – The Cedar Falls boys’ track put itself in strong position to be a contender at the Class 4A state track meet next week in Des Moines at Jim Duncan Track.
Thursday in a state qualifying meet at Kingston Stadium, the Tigers automatically qualified in 14 different events as they won the district title with 199.5 points.
Cedar Falls won the sprint medley, 4x800, distance medley, 4x100 and 4x400. The Tigers also qualified in the shuttle hurdle relay and 4x200 with a second-place finishes.
Eli Smith captured the 3,200 in 9 minutes 46.74 seconds.
TJ Tomlyanovich won the 400 (48.26) and was second in the 800 to teammate Jack Jorgensen. Jorgensen won in 2:00.87 and Tomlyanovich was on his shoulder finishing in 2:01.39.
Tigers’ Eric Lucas and Jack Block went 1-2 in the 110 hurdles. Brayden Burnett won the 1,600 in 4:32.40. Joel Burris was second in the 400 hurdles.
In the field events, Capri Wilson won the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 3 inches.
Waterloo West also had multiple automatic qualifiers.
Adam Teare was second in the discus with a throw of 144-5. Tay Norman was second in the long jump with a best leap of 22-6.
And, the Wahawks qualified their 4x400 relay team by finishing second.
In the girls’ competition, Cedar Falls finished second with 193 points.
The Tigers saw Myah Brinker claim both the shot put (38-8) and discus (119-4). Teammate Megann Rentz was second in the discus (117-4).
Cedar Falls won the shuttle hurdle relay (1:05.62), distance medley relay (4:21.29) and were second in the 4x400.
Lindsey Sires swept the 100 (12.77) and 200 (26.18). Anisia Smith was second in the 100 (13.02).
Maddy McFarland swept the 100 hurdles (15.20) and 400 hurdles (1:06.01).
Maddie Gallagher took second in the 3,000 (11:18.61).
Cedar Falls' new 400-meter record holder enters his senior Drake Relays as the top qualifier in multiple events.
Waterloo East had several great performances as the Trojans automatically qualified in four events.
The East won the 4x100 (49.97) and 4x200 (1:45.83) and were second in the sprint medley.
The 4x100 team is made up of Ellasa Horton, Wright, Jocelyn Nichols and Nyla Norman. The 4x200 team was comprised of Wright, Miah Norman, Jaleah Jones and Nyla Norman.
Wright took second in the long jump with a leap of 16-11 ½.
In addition to the top-two finishers in each event, the next 12 best times or distances will receive berths in the state meet. Those berths will be announced today.
Results
Girls
Team standings: 1. Linn-Mar 203, 2. Cedar Falls 193, 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 116, 4. Waterloo East 65, 5. Marshalltown 55, 6. Waterloo West 46, 7. Cedar Rapids Washington 23, 8. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 12
Automatic qualifiers
Shot put: 1. Myah Brinker (CF), 38-8, 2. Kennedy Evans (LM), 36-0 ½. Discus: 1. Brinker (CF), 119-4, 2. Megann Rentz (CF), 117-4. High jump: 1. Katy Hand (LM), 4-10, 2. Allison Harris (CRK), 4-10. Long jump: 1. Kaylee Bunn (LM), 17-2 ½, 2. Valieghja Wright (East), 16-11 ½.
Sprint medley relay: 1. Linn-Mar, 1:50.93, 2. Waterloo East, 1:50.96. 3,000: 1. Micah Poellet (LM), 10:57.19, 2. Maddie Gallagher (CF), 11:18.61. 4x800: 1. Linn-Mar, 9:36.68, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 9:51.37. Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Cedar Falls (Bennett, Mattson, Dieken, McFarland), 1:05.62, 2. CR Kennedy, 1:08.39. 100: 1. Lindsey Sires (CF), 12.77, 2. Anisia Smith (CF), 13.02. Distance medley relay: 1. Cedar Falls (Barney, Sires, McFarland, Dunning), 4:21.29, 2. Linn-Mar, 4:25.13. 400: 1. Addison Swatzendruber (CRK), 1:00.72, 2. Ameriz Nielsen (LM), 1:03.08. 4x200: 1. Waterloo East (Wright, Norman, Jones, Norman), 1:45.83, 2. Linn-Mar, 1:46.39. 100 hurdles: 1. Maddy McFarland (CF), 15.20, 2. Grace Braden (CRK), 15.98. 800: 1. Sidney Schwartzendruber (CRK), 2:23.22, 2. Lilly Geelan (LM), 2:27.04. 200: 1. Sires (CF), 26.18, 2. Lauren Gorisch (LM), 27.07. 400 hurdles: 1. McFarland (CF), 1:06.01, 2. Molly Joyner (CRK), 1:10.01. 1,500: 1. Poellet (LM), 4:56.93, 2. Sarah Murphy (LM), 5:01.75. 4x100: 1. East (Horton, Wright, Nichols, Norman), 49.97, 2. Linn-Mar, 50:54. 4x400: 1. Linn-Mar, 4:04.81, 2. Cedar Falls, 4:08.86.
Boys
Team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 199.5, 2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 135.5, 3. Linn-Mar 124, 4. Marshalltown 90, 5. Waterloo West 66, 6. Cedar Rapids Washington 55, 7. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 50, 8. Waterloo East 11.
Automatic qualifiers
Shot put: 1. Capri Wilson (CF), 51-3, 2. Jackson Stone (CRJ), 51-2. Discus: McKade Jelinek (LM), 160-9, 2. Adam Teare (West), 144-5. High jump: 1. TJ Jackson (LM), 6-5, 2. Brody Lovell (CRK), 6-5. Long jump: 1. Drew Bartels (CRK), 23-5 ¼, 2. Tay Norman (West), 22-6.
Sprint medley relay: 1. Cedar Falls (Gee, White, Campbell, Eastman), 1:31.53, 2. CR Washington, 1:32.77. 3,200: 1. Eli Smith (CF), 9:46.74. 2. Hayden Kuhn (LM), 9:54.38. 4x800: 1. Cedar Falls (Mujica, Jacobson, Burnett, Jorgensen), 8:09.53, 2. Linn-Mar, 8:26.56. Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. CR Kennedy, 58.72, 2. Cedar Falls, 1:00.69. 100: 1. Deonte Dean (M-town), 11.06, 2. Miles Thompson (CRW), 11.19. Distance medley relay: 1. Cedar Falls (Eastman, Campbell, Jacobson, Mujica), 3:38.30, 2. Linn-Mar, 3:44.31. 400: 1. TJ Tomlyanovich (CF), 48.26, 2. Traijan Sain (CRW), 49.94. 4x200: 1. CR Jefferson, 1:30.06, 2. Cedar Falls, 1:30.71. 110 hurdles: 1. Eric Lucas (CF), 15.51, 2. Jack Block (CF), 15.53. 800: 1. Jack Jorgensen (CF), 2:00.87, 2. Tomlyanovich (CF), 2:01.39. 200: 1. Dean (M-Town), 21.58, 2. Lovell (CRK), 22.53. 400 hurdles: 1. Bartels (CRK), 53.36, 2. Joel Burris (CF), 55.49. 1,600: 1. Brayden Burnett (CF), 4:32.40, 2. Hayden Kuhn (LM), 4:33.46. 4x100: 1. Cedar Falls (Gee, White, Ratleff, Campbell), 42.72, 2. Marshalltown, 42.99. 4x400: 1. Cedar Falls (Jorgensen, Mujica, Jacobson, Eastman), 3:22.91, 2. West, 3:25.91.
Class 3A
Prep girls
At Independence
Team standings: 1. Western Dubuque 151, 2. Decorah 126, 3. Charles City 100.5, 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 92.5, 5.Vinton-Shellsburg 77, Center Point-Urbana 77, 7. Independence 63, 8. West Delaware 52.
Individual automatic qualifiers
High jump: 1. Kayla Griffith (VS), 5-1, 2. Keely Collins (CC), 50-1. Long Jump: 1. Lydia Staudt (CC), 16-4 ½, 2. Ava Maloney (CPU), 16-1. Shot put: 1. Chloe Reiser (Dec), 38-9 ½, 2. Jaclyn Wooldridge (CPU), 37-5 ½. Discus: 1. Brylee Bruce (VS), 124-2, 2. Carly Stevenson (CC), 119-6. Spring medley relay: 1. Western Dubuque, 1:47.73, 2. Independence, 1:52.34. 3,000: 1. Kiki Connell (CC), 10:32.95, 2. Emma Hoins (WSR), 10:32.98. 4x800: 1. Western Dubuque, 10:05.77, 2. Decorah 10:14.46. Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Decorah 1:08.78, 2. West Delaware, 1:10.98. 100: 1. Audrey Biermann (WD), 12.63, 2. Ella Schindler (WD), 1310. Distance medley relay: 1. Waverly-Shell Rock, 4:14.49, 2. Charles City, 4:16.55. 400: 1. Biermann (WD), 56.94, 2. Alyssa Larson (Inde), 59.25. 4x200: 1. Decorah, 1:47.12, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock, 1:48.07. 110 hurdles: 1. Isabella Knutson (Dec), 15.84, 2. Kallie Mincks (Dec), 16.78. 800: 1. Connell (CC), 2:21.47, 2. Elly Burds (WD), 2:21.56. 200: 1. Biermann (WD), 25.49, 2. Maloney (CPU), 27.06. 400 hurdles: 1. Alivia Schulte (WD), 1:07.60, 2. Meredith Bahl (WD), 1:09.45. 1,500: 1. Connell (CC), 4:54.63, 2. Hoins (WSR), 4:55.55. 4x100: 1. Decorah, 50.60, 2. Western Dubuque, 51.39. 4x400: 1. Independence, 4:12.99, 2. Western Dubuque, 4:13.54.
Prep boys
At Independence
Team standings: 1. Western Dubuque 134, 2. Charles City 117, 3. Waverly-Shell Rock 110, 4. Decorah 102, 5. Center Point-Urbana 85, 6. Independence 79, 7. West Delaware 61, 8. Vinton-Shellsburg 43.
Automatic qualifiers
High jump: 1. Ian Collins (CC), 6-4, 2. CJ Rickels (VS), 6-1. Long jump: Collins (CC), 22-5, 2. Kyle Cole (WDel), 20-4 ¾. Shot put: 1. Dakota Hoffman (WDub), 54-1 ½, 2. Joseph Hjelle (Dec), 52-7. Discus: Christian Nunley (WDel), 155-0, 2. Hoffman (WDub), 144-3. Sprint medley relay: 1. Waverly-Shell Rock, 1:36.02, 2. Independence, 1:36.17. 3,200: 1. Eli Larson (CPU), 9:40.60, 2. Brady Hogan (Dec), 9:42.83. 4x800: 1. Western Dubuque, 8:11.56, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock, 8:30.68. Shuttle hurdle relay: 1. Western Dubuque, 1:00.29, 2. Independence, 1:02.17. 100: Aaron Kramer (CPU), 11.29, 2. Collins (CC), 11.50. Distance medley relay: 1. Waverly-Shell Rock, 3:40.52, 2. Center Point-Urbana, 3:41.95. 400: 1. Marcus Beatty (Inde), 51.53, 2. Blake Smith (WDel), 51.83. 4x200: 1. Decorah, 1:31.69, 2. Western Dubuque, 1:31.92. 110 Hurdles: Logan Brosius (WDub), 15.10, 2. Jeremiah Chapman (CC), 15.26. 800: 1. Nick Kepford (WSR), 2:02.59, 2. Jacob Vais (CC), 2:02.60. 200: 1. Daniel Debower (WSR), 22.93, 2. Kramer (CPU), 22.95. 400 hurdles: 1. Wesley Spears (WSR), 56.79, 2. Zack Graeser (CC), 57.02. 1,600: 1. Mason Bach (CPU), 4:32.57, 2. Larson (CPU), 4:32.65. 4x100: 1. Western Dubuque, 43.61, 2. Charles City, 44.13. 4x400: 1. Waverly-Shell Rock, 3:29.26, 2. Western Dubuque, 3:31.82.