Cedar Falls boys automatically qualify in 14 events for state

CEDAR RAPIDS – The Cedar Falls boys’ track put itself in strong position to be a contender at the Class 4A state track meet next week in Des Moines at Jim Duncan Track.

Thursday in a state qualifying meet at Kingston Stadium, the Tigers automatically qualified in 14 different events as they won the district title with 199.5 points.

Cedar Falls won the sprint medley, 4x800, distance medley, 4x100 and 4x400. The Tigers also qualified in the shuttle hurdle relay and 4x200 with a second-place finishes.

Eli Smith captured the 3,200 in 9 minutes 46.74 seconds.

TJ Tomlyanovich won the 400 (48.26) and was second in the 800 to teammate Jack Jorgensen. Jorgensen won in 2:00.87 and Tomlyanovich was on his shoulder finishing in 2:01.39.

Tigers’ Eric Lucas and Jack Block went 1-2 in the 110 hurdles. Brayden Burnett won the 1,600 in 4:32.40. Joel Burris was second in the 400 hurdles.

In the field events, Capri Wilson won the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 3 inches.

Waterloo West also had multiple automatic qualifiers.

Adam Teare was second in the discus with a throw of 144-5. Tay Norman was second in the long jump with a best leap of 22-6.