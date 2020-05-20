Cedar Falls booster club fundraisers set for July

High School
- A pair of major Cedar Falls booster club fundraisers have been delayed until later this summer.
The Sturgis Falls half marathon and 5K will be postponed until Saturday, July 26. Details can be found at sturgisfallsruns.com.
The Pat Mitchell Memorial Golf Outing will be held Thursday, July 30 at Pheasant Ridge. Sponsorship and registration information will be made available on the booster club website and social media platforms.
College basketball
Former University of Iowa men’s basketball assistant coach Ken Burmeister
- died in San Antonio at the age of 72 following a fight with cancer.
Burmeister coached five seasons at Iowa under head coach Lute Olson (1979-83). He helped lead the Hawkeyes to five NCAA Tournaments, including the 1980 Final Four and the 1983 Sweet 16.
Burmeister amassed a 311-280 (.526) record in 21 seasons as a collegiate head coach at four institutions: UT-San Antonio (1986-90), Loyola (1994-98), Trinity (1999), and Incarnate Word (2006-18).
Auto racing
- Heavy postponed Tuesday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington to Thursday at noon. NASCAR officials called the race about two hours after the scheduled 6 p.m. start.
This has been one of the busiest weeks in Darlington history. It started Sunday with the NASCAR Cup Series’ return to racing and will continue when those racers are back on the track for a rare midweek event tonight.
