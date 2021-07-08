Cedar Falls blasts way past West in 5A regional softball opener

Brinker was next and the state discus champion connected. She smashed a long drive to left field for her eighth homer of the season.

“I was pretty confident going up there,” Brinker said. “I got a good pitch to hit and it felt really good going off the bat. Our entire lineup is swinging the bat well and we just need to keep it going. We’re playing with a lot of confidence as a team.”

Rasmussen drove in two runs with a sharp single to center field in the fourth before Brinker walked to load the bases.

Steffener then launched a 2-1 pitch that sailed high over the left-field fence for her first career grand slam. It was her fifth homer of the season.

“The first two at-bats, I didn’t do too well and hit two ground balls,” Steffener said. “The third at-bat, I came up with the bases loaded and I knew it was the perfect time to do something for my team. I was just trying to hit the ball as hard as I could and I was able to put a good swing on it.”

Rasmussen walked two of the first three batters she faced Thursday, but she battled through the early adversity and found a good rhythm. She struck out nine batters and retired the final nine Wahawks she faced.