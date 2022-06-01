Cedar Falls beats Wahawks, 17-8, in showdown

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls baseball team recorded 12 hits to earn a nine-run, 17-8, victory over Waterloo West Tuesday at the Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams said regarding his team’s ability to produce positive at-bats, he felt his players adjusted well to the three different pitchers West used during the contest.

“It is kind of hard sometimes…making those little adjustments,” Williams said. “I thought the middle of our order hit the ball really well and even the top of our order was on base most of the night.”

After holding West scoreless in the top of the first, Tigers leadoff hitter, senior Ben Phillips, connected on the third pitch of the inning, recording a triple.

“Just doing my job, just trying to get on base to start the games so the guys behind me can hit me in,” Phillips said. “So, just happy to produce for us.”

Riding the momentum of Phillips’ triple, the Tigers batted around, scoring seven runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Following a scoreless second frame for both teams, the Wahawks managed to tally two runs during the top half of the third. Sophomore Tayvon Homolar doubled, driving in one run, and a Landon Sturch single sent Homolar home to cut the Tigers lead to 7-2.

However, in the bottom of the third, Cedar Falls batted around again, scoring five runs in the process to jump out to a 10-run, 12-2, lead to end the third.

Entering the top of the fifth inning following a scoreless fourth, the Wahawks needed at least one run to avoid a loss via run rule.

The Wahawks managed to avoid a premature conclusion as their first four batters successfully made it around the bases before the third out of the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Cedar Falls added one run to its lead.

Trailing 13-6, three walks and a single by Sturch allowed West to cut the Tigers former 10-run lead to just five runs in the penultimate inning.

The Tigers responded to West’s momentum with a big inning of its own. After singles from Phillips and Caleb Raisty, cleanup hitter Jaden Kramer connected on a triple to drive in the aforementioned Tigers.

A double by sophomore Colin Coonradt drove home Kramer and a sacrifice fly by Logan Strassburg scored Coonradt to put the Tigers on top 17-8 to end the sixth inning.

Starting shortstop Caleb Raisty took the mound to close out the Wahawks. Raisty wasted little time, striking out two and forcing a dribbling grounder to knock out the first three Wahawks.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 8-1 on the season while West falls to 2-7.

Following the win and their early success, Williams said his team wants to find ways to go from being a good team to a great team.

“We are trying to get better in every aspect,” Williams said. “We are still a young team…There are little things, as coaches, we always want more. We are always talking. I think we are good team. What does it take to be a great team?”

According to Williams, the Tigers hope to play their way into a home playoff game.

“We want to be playing late into July,” Williams said. “It has been a really long time since we hosted a playoff game here. We want to do that.”

Despite the loss, West head coach Nathan Lamphier said he like aspect of the way his team played Tuesday night.

“We did some good things,” Lamphier said. “We did not get off to a good start. We gave them too much…We spotted them early, but our guys kept competing. They never rolled over. We are taking steps.”

Waterloo West will host Cedar Falls on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

