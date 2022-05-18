Cedar Falls baseball team improves to 4-0

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls improved to 4-0 to open the 2022 baseball with a 8-3 and 10-4 Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader sweep Tuesday of Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

The Tigers got 5 2/3 innings of strong work from Payton Marsh in the opener, and he was backed by sophomore Colin Coonradt, who doubled and homered while driving in two runs.

Logan Strassburg also had two hits, while Ben Phillips, Jaden Kramer, Shae Buskhol and Owen Tresemer also drove in runs.

In game two, Cedar Falls stroked six doubles. Coonradt was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, Buskhol drove in three, and Teeghen Rath drove in two.

Phillips went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, and Caleb Raisty also collected three hits.

Cedar Falls returns to action Thursday when it plays Columbus Catholic in a metro tournament opener at West High at 5 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Dons advance: In Cedar Falls Tuesday, Don Bosco of Gilbertville earned a trip to the 1A state tournament at the Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.

Led by Ty Purdy’s 77, the Dons tied for second with AGWSR with a team total of 334. East Buchanan won with a scored of 320.

The 1A tournament will be held at the Ames Golf and Country Club on May 23-24.

Boys’ soccer

Wahawks prevail: West beat East, 10-0, Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

Amel Topcagic recorded a hat trick and had two assists, while Elvin Diaz-Romero and Ethan Metz each scored twice. Armin Dedic and Isaac Kelgbeh each had two assists.

West improved to 10-5. The Wahawks host Cedar Rapids Washington in a Class 3A regional opener at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Cedar Falls edged: Cedar Rapids Prairie got goals from Gavin Lewis and Gavin Fear to beat the Tigers, 2-1, Tuesday. Prairie improved to 14-3, while Cedar Falls dropped to 11-4.

Girls’ soccer

Tigers win: Cedar Falls improved to 12-3 with a 2-1 double overtime win at Cedar Rapids Prairie. The Tigers next play Tuesday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex against Prairie at 6 p.m. in a Class 3A regional semifinal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0