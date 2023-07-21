IOWA CITY — The Cedar Falls baseball team did not break its huddles with a resound “Tigers!” during the 2023 season.

The Tigers instead opted for word that better described the group of 22.

“My teammates—they really made it a family,” Cedar Falls senior Shae Buskohl said. “Whenever we would break ourselves down, it is not ‘Tigers.’ We say ‘Family!’ [My teammates] made it so much better.”

As Buskohl reflected on the season following a 4-3 loss to Ames in the Class 4A semifinals on Thursday, he highlighted the cohesion of the Tigers as what he would remember from his final prep season.

He added that being a part of the best Cedar Falls baseball team of all time, a title bestowed by head coach Brett Williams, will always bring a smile to his face.

“It means so much,” Buskohl said. “I played varsity since my sophomore year. This has always been the goal. To be able to make it [to state] this year means so much.

On Thursday, Ames opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the top of the second. A pair of runners reached base via walk and Bobby Uthe drove them home with a line drive that just cleared the glove of Cedar Falls first baseman Payton Marsh.

The Little Cyclones doubled their lead in the third with two runs on three hits. Braydon Beelner recorded an RBI while a double steal netted Ames its second run of the frame.

Despite showing signs of life in the later innings, the Cedar Falls bats failed to muster an equivalent response to Ames’s early surge.

The Tigers added one run in the fifth inning as Teeghen Rath hit a single into shallow left field to score Maddox Strassburg from third.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Tigers managed to get a potential game-tying run to the plate twice—once with one out and once with two—but did not manage to plate any runs in the frame.

The Tigers found more success in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two runs to cut the Ames lead to one run with two outs. Derek Woods, who pinch ran for Payton Marsh, scored on a Logan Wroe single and Tate Hermansen scored on a Luke DeGabriele sacrifice flyout.

However, the Little Cyclones escaped a bases-loaded jam as Ames closer Braydon Beelner managed a strikeout against a full count to seal the win.

“We just did not have the bats like we did on Tuesday,” Williams said. “Kudos to Ames’s pitching staff. They had us guessing a little bit. It is just hard because this is the best team in school history right now. We went to the semifinals. We were a run away from going to the state championship…Anytime that happens it really does hurt.”

Following the conclusion of the game, Williams said he reminded his team that the outcome of the game does not define them or their season. Williams instead pointed to the Tigers’ midseason turnaround which allowed Cedar Falls to reach its first semifinal game in program history.

“Baseball does not define you as a person,” Williams said. “We challenged those guys. We challenged the seniors to set the standard. They did that…Everyone came together…They are more than baseball players to us. That is what matters.”

The Tigers concluded their season with a record of 28-15 after posting a rather incredible final stretch. After losing four consecutive games in the middle of June, including back-to-back losses to Waterloo West, the Tigers won 13 of their final 15 games.

According to Buskohl, the losses to West helped spark the Tigers turnaround and create the historic run.

“Those losses against West really hurt us,” Buskohl said. “That really put us in the focus of where we need to be. We put our minds together and just tried to work really hard in practice.”

Williams highlighted the contributions of the Tigers six seniors—Cy Anderson, Ryan Gaines, Drew Grete, Marsh, Buskohl and Woods—who he said led the resurgent Tigers in the final three weeks of the season.

“They took over this team as leaders,” Williams said. “Some of them had to take roles that did not necessarily did not always want. We challenged those guys. The six guys that ended it with us, they bought into those roles. They set that bar high for every other kid that comes into our program.”

Junior superstar Colin Coonradt said he particularly took notice of the seniors willingness to take on those roles without complaint.

“They worked hard,” Coonradt said. “Even the guys who do not get as much playing time, they work hard. They come to practice. They put the work in and they do not complain about what role they are in. They take pride in it…That is all you can ask for out of them.”

Williams described the run as the most enjoyable coaching experience for him and praised his team for their season.

“Making it in 2020 was amazing,” Williams said. “But, what we did in the last three weeks…that is a kudos to these guys and who they are and the character that they have…It hurts right now because of the people we did it with.”

Linescore Ames 4, Cedar Falls 3 Ames;022;000;0 - 4;5;2 CF;000;010;2 - 3;6;2 Easton Mittelstaedt, Graffton Linder (7), Braydon Beelner (7) and Aidan Nigh. Reece Reints, Dash Shortway (5) and Shae Buskohl. WP - Mittelstaedt. LP - Reints. 2B - Ames: Uthe.

