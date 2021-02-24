Cedar Falls' Barney named MVC Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year

Cedar Falls senior Anaya Barney has been named Athlete of the Year in the Mississippi Division for the 2020-21 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball season.
Barney led all of Class 5A in scoring with 479 points (24.0 points per game), while also grabbing 202 rebounds, dishing out 67 assists, snaring 51 steals and blocking 56 shots.
The 5-foot-11 future University of Northern Iowa guard helped led the seventh-ranked Tigers to their third state championship appearance in the last four years with an overtime victory over West Des Moines Valley Tuesday.
Barney will enter Cedar Falls’ first-round game with Johnston Monday at 1 p.m. with 1,431 career points, 549 rebounds, 271 assists, 202 steals and 184 blocked shots.
Tigers’ head coach and his staff Gregg Groen were named Coaching Staff of the Year, and sophomore Jasmine Barney earned second team all-Mississippi Division honors, additionally.
WEST NABS VALLEY HONORS: Head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas and his Wahawk staff were honored as Coaching Staff of the Year.
The third-ranked Wahawks, who will be making their second consecutive state tournament appearance Monday against Iowa City West at 3 p.m., also saw sophomores Halli Poock and Sahara Williams make the first team as unanimous selections.
Joining them were second team picks Gabby Moore, a senior, and junior Brooklynn Smith.
Waterloo East junior Ellasa Horton was also named to the second team.
All-MVC
Mississippi Division
First team: Hannah Stuelke (CR Washington), jr., Sydney Mitvalsky (CR Washington), sr., Carson Koerperich (Western Dubuque), fr., Hailey Cooper (CR Prairie), sr. Emma Donovan (Dubuque Wahlert), so., Zoe Kennedy (Linn-Mar), so., Anaya Barney (Cedar Falls), sr., Kelsey Joens (Iowa City High), so.
Second team: Keiko Ono-Fullard (Iowa City Liberty), so., Allie Kutsch (Dubuque Wahlert), sr., Mary Kate King (Dubuque Wahlert), sr., Kaitlyn Brunson (Linn-Mar), sr., Jasmine Barney (Cedar Falls), so., Eviyon Richardson (Iowa City High), jr., Ella Cook (Iowa City High), sr., Madison Maahs (Western Dubuque), jr.
Honorable mention
Cedar Falls: Sarah Albaugh, jr., Sydney Remmert, jr.
Valley Division
First team: Halli Poock (Waterloo West), so., Sahara Williams (Waterloo West), so., Audrey Koch (Iowa City West), sr., Matayia Tellis (Iowa City West), sr., Olivia Baxter (Dubuque Senior), jr., Sophia Barrett (CR Kennedy), sr., Kaliyah Sain (CR Kennedy), so., Lexi Turner (CR Xavier), so.
Second team: Ellasa Horton (Waterloo East), jr., Morgan Hawkins (Dubuque Hempstead), sr., Aree Beckmann (CR Xavier), jr., Meena Tate (Iowa City West), so., Emma Ingersoll-Weng (Iowa City West), jr., Emma Slings (CR Jefferson), Gabby Moore (Waterloo West), sr., Brooklynn Smith (Waterloo West), jr.
Honorable mention
East: Brooklyn Love, fr., Key’Lajaha Jefferson-Putman, jr.
West: CeCe Moore, so., Sierra Burt, jr.