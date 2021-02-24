Cedar Falls' Barney named MVC Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year

Cedar Falls senior Anaya Barney has been named Athlete of the Year in the Mississippi Division for the 2020-21 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball season.

Barney led all of Class 5A in scoring with 479 points (24.0 points per game), while also grabbing 202 rebounds, dishing out 67 assists, snaring 51 steals and blocking 56 shots.

The 5-foot-11 future University of Northern Iowa guard helped led the seventh-ranked Tigers to their third state championship appearance in the last four years with an overtime victory over West Des Moines Valley Tuesday.

Barney will enter Cedar Falls’ first-round game with Johnston Monday at 1 p.m. with 1,431 career points, 549 rebounds, 271 assists, 202 steals and 184 blocked shots.

Tigers’ head coach and his staff Gregg Groen were named Coaching Staff of the Year, and sophomore Jasmine Barney earned second team all-Mississippi Division honors, additionally.

WEST NABS VALLEY HONORS: Head coach Dr. Anthony Pappas and his Wahawk staff were honored as Coaching Staff of the Year.