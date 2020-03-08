Cedar Falls back at state looking for three-peat

“What I’ve been telling everybody all year is it is our balance,” Schultz said. “I’m speaking more offensively, but that has really been a strength of ours. We are just one of those teams on any given night somebody is going to step up and we believe we have a lot of guys that can do that.”

While this Tiger team is different they have do have a veteran presence. Guard Josh Ollendieck, the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division player of the year, was last year’s second leading scorer. Ben Sernett, Jaxon Heth and Chase Courbat all played pivotal roles in Cedar Falls’ 44-41 win over Dubuque Senior in the 4A title game.

“We had a lot of good juniors that played last year,” said Ollendieck (11.4 ppg) who is second to Landon Wolf (11.7) in scoring this year for the Tigers. “We have grown a lot as a team. We’ve learned to play less selfish and more as a team.

“Coach tells us to play as a fist and not as fingers. And it has absolutely been us playing together that has been the biggest thing that has attributed to our success.”

Newcomers have been key for the Tigers in 2019-20, too.