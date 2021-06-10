Cedar Falls and Waterloo West coaches honored by Mississippi Valley Conference

A pair of metro boys’ soccer coaches took home top honors from the Mississippi Valley Conference.
In the Mississippi Division, Cedar Falls’ coach Spencer Steffy was named Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to the Class 3A state tournament. In the Valley Division, Waterloo West’s Michael Penning was named Coach of the Year.
Another top honor was given to Tiger goalie Jacob Schmidt who was named Keeper of the Year in the Mississippi Division.
Cedar Falls had three first-team all-conference selections in juniors Truman Unruh, Matthew Iehl and Ryan Marten.
Waterloo West placed three players on the Valley First Team – juniors Armin Dedic and Carson Rowenhorst as well as senior Dino Pilipovic.
All-MVC BOYS' SOCCER
Mississippi Division
First team: Kayden McMaster (CR Prairie),jr., Blake Halleran (CRP), jr., Max Egger (CRP), sr., Truman Unruh (Cedar Falls), jr., Matthew Iehl (Cedar Falls), jr., Ryan Marten (Cedar Falls), jr., Aaron Rutherford (Iowa City High), jr., Matthew Brown (Iowa City High), jr., Ben Horwitz (Iowa City High), jr., Hayden Saul (Iowa City Liberty), so., Jaxyn Logan (Liberty), jr., Gabe Chapa (Linn-Mar), jr., Anders Bergtrom (CR Washington), sr., Nathan Donovan (Dubuque Wahlert), sr.
Second Team (Cedar Falls Only): Carter Svoboda, sr., Martin Le, so.
Honorable mention (Cedar Falls Only): Blake Gleason, sr., Simon Plassman, jr.
Athlete of the Year: Anders Bergstrom (CRW), sr.
Coach of the Year: Spencer Steffy (Cedar Falls)
Keeper of the Year: Jacob Schmidt (Cedar Falls), jr.
Valley Division
First team: Kolby Godbolt (IC West), sr., Michael Nelson (IC West), so., Andy Lu (IC West), sr., Yulong Shao (IC West), sr., Armin Dedic (Waterloo West), sjr., Dino Pilipovic (Waterloo West), sr., Carson Rowenhorst (Waterloo West), jr., Ren Schroud (CR Xavier), sr., Arnold Mutasingwa (CR Xavier), sr., Trysten Vasquez (CR Xavier), jr., Jimmy Berna (Dubuque Senior), so., Jacob Konrardy (Dubuque Senior), sr., Cruz Brannan (CR Jefferson), sr., Ben Joens (CR Kennedy), sr.
Second team (East and West only): Boe Reh, sr., Patrick Togba, jr., Frank Muaisha, fr.
Honorable mention (East and West only): Martavious Scott, sr., Melecia Zacarias-Cano, sr., Harun Tricic, sr., Gabe Gilmore, sr.
Athlete of the Year: Kolby Godbolt (ICW), sr.
Coach of the Year: Michael Penning (Waterloo West)
Keeper of the Year: Jacob Cross (CR Jefferson)
