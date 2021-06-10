Cedar Falls and Waterloo West coaches honored by Mississippi Valley Conference

A pair of metro boys’ soccer coaches took home top honors from the Mississippi Valley Conference.

In the Mississippi Division, Cedar Falls’ coach Spencer Steffy was named Coach of the Year after leading the Tigers to the Class 3A state tournament. In the Valley Division, Waterloo West’s Michael Penning was named Coach of the Year.

Another top honor was given to Tiger goalie Jacob Schmidt who was named Keeper of the Year in the Mississippi Division.

Cedar Falls had three first-team all-conference selections in juniors Truman Unruh, Matthew Iehl and Ryan Marten.

Waterloo West placed three players on the Valley First Team – juniors Armin Dedic and Carson Rowenhorst as well as senior Dino Pilipovic.

