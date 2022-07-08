Buskohl, Tigers dominate defensively, beat Davenport West

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls baseball team picked up a 3-0 win over the (12-25) Davenport West Falcons, Friday, to advance to Class 4A sub state 5 semifinals.

For the (25-12) Tigers, Friday’s contest marked their first taste of postseason action as a starter. The Tigers were also looking to replace the production of senior Jaden Kramer who recorded 37 RBIs before breaking his foot, which had broken early in the year, on Monday, June 27 in a doubleheader against Dubuque Senior.

Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams said the Tigers mantra at this point in the season centers on surviving and advancing.

“It may not look pretty in the playoffs, but we got to get to the next game,” Williams said. “We have got some kids in the starting lineup that have not played in a playoff game…At the end of the year, guys are nicked up. We are just asking other guys to step up and they have.”

Williams also added that starting pitcher Shae Buskohl had not pitched in a postseason game before being called upon Friday night. Despite his inexperience, Buskohl said he knew he had a big game in him before the first pitch.

“Right when I started warming up, my arm felt good,” Buskohl said. “It was going to be a good night.”

Buskohl’s arm did not lie as he dominated from start to finish as the Falcons failed to record a hit until the fourth inning. Williams described Buskohl’s performance on the mound as dominant following the shutout win.

“He has been our guy all year,” Williams said. “He has been our number one and we rely on him. We asked him to go out there and be in the zone and dominate. He did that tonight. We need that kind of performance to continue on.”

In addition to Buskohl’s strong play on the bump, the Tigers defense played a near flawless game--only one error in the first inning--while making several impressive throws to get outs.

Buskohl said his teammates’ play in the field emboldened him throughout the contest.

“It boosted my confidence so much,” Buskohl said. “If I missed a spot and they hit it in the field, I know they are going to make a play. I know they are going to perform well.”

Offensively, the Tigers opened up the game with two runs on two hits in the third. Max Steinlage scored on an RBI single from Ben Phillips and Phillips scored on a Colin Coonradt RBI.

Phillips added one more RBI in the sixth to provide the Tigers the 3-0, winning edge.

According to Williams the Tigers will look to bolster their production at the plate ahead of a tilt against the winner of a Saturday morning game between Clinton and Iowa City Liberty.

“We played great defense, we pitched well,” Williams said. “What do we need to get better? Maybe, we need to fix what our approach is at the plate and be better there. Get after it. Slow the game down a little bit. Some of our guys looked a little tense up there.”

Regardless of who makes the trip to Cedar Falls on Monday night, Buskohl said the Tigers will be ready for first pitch at 7 p.m.

“We are going to go into Monday night ready to play,” Buskohl said. “Ready to dominate.”

Linescore

Cedar Falls 3, Davenport West 0

Davenport West;000;000;0 -- 0;5;1

Cedar Falls;002;001;X -- 3;7;1

Ashton Hazelett, Schaeffer (6) and Brady Hansen. Shae Buskohl and Logan Strassburg. WP – Buskohl. LP – Hazelett.