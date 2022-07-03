Brother, Leader, Teammate: Cedar Falls’ Trey Campbell is the ‘whole package’

Since his earliest days, Trey Campbell said he remembers being around sports and using them as an outlet for that insatiable energy that makes children unable to sit still.

“I have always been a kid that always wants to do something,” Campbell said. “I could not sit still. So, when I got older, sports was the answer. Doing all of them, throughout the year, became the normal.”

That perfect outlet for his energy quickly turned into a passion for football and track and field. However, like his two primary sporting idols, his brother and LeBron James, Campbell loved basketball and dreamed of playing in the NBA.

“It is just the dream,” Campbell said. “I feel like that is where all basketball players, nowadays, want to get to. That is the tower where they want to be. I feel like that is where I want to be too.”

According to Campbell, the easiest way to make this dream a reality was to earn a spot playing basketball for a Division I school--no small feat on its own.

A truth Campbell saw early on in his athletic career.

“My brother…he was also a basketball player,” Campbell said. “In Michigan, he was Mr. Basketball. So, he was pretty good. He had aspirations to do big things, but he really did not have the grades.”

A talented player in his own right, Campbell’s older brother, Dee Roberts, received Division I interest out of high school, but academics forced him to play junior college basketball instead.

According to Roberts, poor academics continued to plague him in JUCO and prevented him from making the jump to Division I.

This experience allowed Roberts to push his younger brother to be greater than himself.

“I knew he wanted to be like me,” Roberts said. “After high school, I recognized my faults…So, I always told him ‘Keep your nose clean because your past will always catch up to you.’ I think he really took that in for consideration.”

With a nine-year age gap between the two, Roberts said he felt paternal in his effort to help his brother accomplish the goals which they both held.

“My brother was like my first son,” Roberts said. “So, I always pushed myself to get to the highest heights…So, I could show him the way and get him farther than I went. That was always the goal. He always listened. He always pushed himself.

Roberts started by having Campbell join him as a workout and training partner. But, despite the age gap, Roberts did not go easy on Campbell.

“He was not going easy,” Campbell said. “He was not being nice. He was not doing all that.”

However, according to Roberts, Campbell did not struggle keeping up with his high school or college level workouts.

“I have always trained him on the higher level workouts,” Roberts said. “When I was in high school and college, he was 9, 10 years old. I am making him do the things I was working on…He is always been advanced…It was not really hard for him. I would show him once or twice and he would get it down.”

Through these workouts, which continued after the brothers no longer lived in the same city, Roberts said he saw Campbell develop into a formidable basketball talent.

“Now, he has just mastered it,” Roberts said. “He has put in his 10,000 hours. Now, it is just clockwork to him. It is easy…To me, it is near flawless.”

Roberts continued that, he only recently realized just how skillful his younger brother became through their shared work.

“Just the other day, he sent me a video of him throwing an alley-oop to himself and putting it between his legs,” Roberts said. “He missed twice, but just the simple fact of him doing that his freshman year of college…I was not doing that. I cannot even put it between my legs. I can jump pretty high, but I cannot do any of that...he got me for sure.”

Roberts, who recently signed to play professional basketball in Mexico, continued that he believes Campbell surpassed even his own athletic ability and has a chance at his NBA dreams.

“Athletically, he is ten times better than me,” Roberts said. “I do not admit that to him. I see him in the NBA someday. I really do. I think he can pursue that. I think, not just athletically, but mentally, he gets it to be able to reach that type of level...He is a smart kid. I think he can go far in life with his athleticism and his mentality.”

This athletic prowess is evident to not only Campbell’s older brother.

Look across the recent history of Cedar Falls football, boys’ basketball and track and field. The impact which Trey Campbell had on each Tigers’ program cannot be missed.

From individual feats to team success, Campbell played a role in countless Tigers wins and led by example throughout.

According to Cedar Falls head track and field coach Dirk Homewood, Campbell’s left an unmistakable mark on his teammates, coaches and record books during his three years as a member of the Cedar Falls Track and Field program.

“Trey Campbell is a fantastic athlete, very gifted in a lot of different ways,” Homewood said. “I think the thing that he brings is leadership by example. Anything that he tends to do, he does with a high level of excitement. He brings that excitement to practice, he brings it to his teammates and it definitely shows by his performances.”

Homewood continued, highlighting the historical implications of Campbell’s career on the oval.

“He has a couple state titles to his name,” Homewood said. “The biggest one, the long jump record had stood since 1978…The jump that he jump at the district championship is probably a record that will last as long as the previous one. 24-feet, 5-inches, that is a top five all time Iowa best performance. His name will get associate with the long jump for a long period of time, but, when you look at his state championship in the Distance Medley, multiple runner-up position on several other relays, his name will be in the record book for a long, long time.”

According to Homewood, Campbell’s impact on the Tigers’ track and field program will not end following his graduation.

“He is a passionate person, competitive person,” Homewood said. “The biggest message that we can send out and use Trey as an example is that multiple sports make you that much better. He realized that by running track he was developing his quickness for the football field and the basketball court. That is a really important message to send out.”

For Cedar Falls head boys’ basketball coach Ryan Schultz, the most important aspect of Trey Campbell the athlete is Trey Campbell the person.

“He is just an exception person, a great teammate and a great leader,” Schultz said. “That lends itself to what he did on the basketball floor over three years…So, you start with that--the person and the leader.”

Schutlz pointed to Campbell’s care for his teammates and his leadership as signs of what made him successful athletically at Cedar Falls High School.

“He cares about his teammates,” Schultz said. “He wants them to do well, he picks them up when they are down. He understands when he needs to put his team on his back…He takes that on without hesitation…He does it in multiple ways, but mostly it is taking on that responsibility and wanting the best for others.”

As a leader, Schultz saw teammates naturally look up to Campbell’s calm way of setting the right example.

“They looked to him,” Schultz said. “It is one thing to have the ability…But, they saw how he approached the game, how he approached practice, how he treated others, how serious he took it and what it meant to him. I think all those things lend itself to others wanting to follow that. He did it in a very natural, positive way.”

While he emphasized Campbell the person, Schultz also spoke highly of Campbell the basketball player.

“He is just exceptional at all aspects,” Schultz said. “His quickness, his vision, ability to score in different ways, ability to affect the game in multiple different ways whether it is passing, defense, rebounding, scoring--he led us in multiple different categories--he is just a tremendous all-around athlete.”

As Campbell moves on to play for the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team, Schultz said it will be difficult to replace the person who led the Tigers to three straight state tournaments, set a new school record for a career assists and became ‘one of the best players that has ever come through Cedar Falls.’

“He is leaving a huge mark,” Schultz said. “He is going to be a tough guy to replace in so many ways. He has a great personality. He is such a smart kid. He has a great sense of humor. I cannot say enough about him as a person, him as a leader and him as an athlete. I just think he is the whole package.”

