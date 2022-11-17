Bring it on, metro girls ready for first sanctioned wrestling season

CEDAR FALLS – Hope Chiattello’s big moment is in her grasp, and she knows it.

The Cedar Falls High senior started wrestling after watching her older brother, Anthony, take to the mat. She made it to state at the end of the 2021-22 season, but now the circumstances have changed and the prospects are brighter than ever.

Earlier this year, the Iowa High School Girls’ Athletic Union sanctioned girls’ wrestling, and with it the chance for a new class of wrestlers to blaze a trail. Chiattello is one of thousands looking to make their mark.

Tonight, the Tigers become the first metro team to compete when they wrestle at Fort Dodge.

“I’m a senior, so this year for me, it’s just knowing that it’s the first year that it’s sanctioned, I’m just trying to go out there and be the first in Cedar Falls history to win a state title and push myself even farther beyond what I did last year and place even higher.”

She’s joined by a Cedar Falls team that grew from nine wrestlers pre-sanctioning to about 35. At the helm of the effort, head coach Ali Gerbracht said that enthusiasm runs throughout the team.

“Talking to a couple of my girls, their mindset is, ‘I want to be that first state champion — the first [IHSGAU] state champion at that weight class,’” Gerbracht said. “So they’ve really been pushing themselves hard, just really motivating themselves on getting to where they need to be.”

Gerbracht herself is a pathfinder in the sport. She was the first IWCOA state wrestling champion in 2019, and the second girl in Iowa history to chalk up 100 wins.

Now that it’s official, she can barely contain her own eagerness.

“I’m so excited, like I can’t even explain how excited I am,” Gerbracht said.

However, getting girls’ wrestling signed off on was just the first half of the battle. Now, coaches across Iowa have the tasks of building teams and getting them fit to wrestle at the varsity level. It will probably take another year for most schools to be dual ready.

According to West High coach Joe Kadlec, that means girls’ wrestling will be relegated mostly to individual events instead of dual meets. Right now, he has seven girls participating. That’s more than double the number of Wahawk girls to participate in previous years.

Prior to sanctioning, Kadlec said, there was significant hesitation with girls to go to the wrestling room. It was seen as an unofficial sport, with no guarantee that they wouldn’t have to wrestle with boys, or be seen as an auxiliary to their sport. Knowing it’s an official sport has more girls participating and buying in with greater enthusiasm.

“I would say that these girls are really enthusiastic. They’re really having fun, they’re ready to go and they’re learning,” Kadlec said. “And so that’s a lot of the big stuff.”

At East High, coach Anthony Watson estimates around 12 girls signed up, with eight actively practicing now.

Getting them to buy in has challenges of its own. Watson explained some of the girls are participating in other winter sports they had prior commitments to, and getting them invested in wrestling means carving out time and finding balance. That might mean practicing wrestling in the morning and basketball after school.

Getting the girls invested is not an either-or ultimatum, but an extra option. It’s a tall order to take on two sports in one season, but Watson says that it’s worth the work as it teaches confidence, self defense and other valuable life lessons on and off the mat.

“It’s just trying to get them out,” Watson said. “What I tell them is [that] I’m not trying to make you choose between sports, but it can be another outlet to showcase your talent … and then just trying to let them know how we know it’s a new sport for some of these females and we’re building and just trying to give it a try.”

Others – especially those who wrestled pre-sanctioning – are all in. For them, the time is now to showcase their talent, the sport and their place in it.

As for Chiattello, she can’t wait to do just that.

“When I first started … I had boys that wouldn’t wrestle me and looked down on maybe that I was a girl,” Chiattello said. “But now that finally it’s sanctioned and that we’re our own sport, it proves what women can do and strong women are and that we can push ourselves farther than people may believe.”