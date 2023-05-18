DES MOINES – According to the seeding, there was no room at the podium for Wapsie Valley of Fairbank, but the Warriors made room Thursday during the opening day of the state track and field championships at Drake Stadium.

After qualifying for in the 4x800 race in the 17th highest qualifying time, Dawson Schmit, Dallas Tisue, Ian Buzynski and Aidan Shannon knew they had an uphill battle ahead of them to medal. However, a longshot is still a shot – and the boys took it – earning a third-place finish.

“I think we thought during the season we had a chance at at least podium and coming here and accomplishing our goal was pretty crazy,” Buzynski said.

Schmit and Tisue took the first two legs, before the baton was handed off to Buzynski. He had an explosive half-mile, putting Wapsie Valley into first when he gave the baton to Shannon.

At the anchor, Shannon led the first 400 meters, but Parker Heisterkamp closed the gap for St. Albert. However, the finish of 8:14.42 was enough to earn the Warriors the bronze medal. The four boys surpassed expectations, but according to Shmit, each of them knew what they were capable of and the outcome was of little surprise.

“Obviously, coming down to blue oval, kind of expecting big things out of yourself and as a team, coming in at 17, we knew we had a team that we put together that would do better than that,” Schmit said. “And we did it, so I’m pretty proud of these guys.”

Earlier that day, Shannon brought more pride to Wapsie Valley with a fifth-place finish in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:43.45.

“I was really happy with that – that was originally my goal to get top five – so I just had to stay in that pack,” he said.

Keiler medals in high jump: While Thursday wasn’t the storybook ending that Cedar Falls senior Jacob Kieler would’ve wanted, he was at least able to medal for his third straight year in the high jump.

Kelier sailed over the 6-foot-9 mark Thursday, but was unable to clear 6-11, which was jumped over by TJ Jackson of Linn-Mar and Matt Schaekenbach of Iowa City High.

But none of it takes away from Kieler being the most accomplished high jumper in the history of Cedar Falls, with a school record of 6’10.

“I’m really proud. Cedar Falls track and field is a great track and field program. They’re just a great sport,” Kieler said. “It’s a little disappointing today to come in third. It would have been nice to get a gold medal, but T.J. and Matt are both really good jumpers. I knew I it was going to be a competitive battle, so it is what it is.”

Waterloo West's Tyrell Adams cleared 6-3 and finished ninth.

Schmitz fulfills dream: Adric Schmitz tore many a shoe running in the circle drive, where parents pick elementary students, at Valley Lutheran School. The senior had his sights set on Drake Stadium the entire time.

“I have worked so hard and so long for this,” Schmitz said. “It is all you can dream about when you are a little kid. It is just this big stage with all of these people here watching you and to show up and give them what they want.”

Schmitz, who clocked the fastest qualifying time at the Class 1A District 2 qualifying meet in Belle Plaine last Thursday, finally got a chance to showcase his talents on the Blue Oval of Jim Duncan Track. He described the opportunity as a mixture of emotions.

“It was definitely nerve-wracking right away,” Schmitz said. “It is more nerve-wracking getting here. Once you get here, you are just like, ‘This is just awesome.’”

Schmitz clocked a new personal best time of 51.35 on Thursday, placing 11th and, when asked if he could imagine a better conclusion to his career, had a simple reply.

“I do not think so—no,” Schmitz said.

TOP FINISHERS (1A)

Aidan Shannon from Wapsie Valley finished 5 th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:43.45.

in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:43.45. Dawson Schmit, Dallas Tisue, Ian Buzynski and Shannon from Wapsie Valley finished 3 rd in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:14.42.

in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 8:14.42. Eli Schmidt from Clarksville finished 4 th in long jump with a distance of 20-08.75.

in long jump with a distance of 20-08.75. Mack Ortner from Don Bosco finished 5th in shot put with a distance of 51-02.25.

TOP FINISHERS (4A)

Jaden Merrick from Cedar Falls finished 7 th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:21.29.

in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:21.29. Morgan Hendrickson, Jaxon Schreiber, Rece Thola and Tyler Kenaga from Cedar Falls finished 5 th to qualify in the shuttle hurdle prelims with a time of 59.49.

to qualify in the shuttle hurdle prelims with a time of 59.49. Gavin Denholm, Connor Martin, Ben Roussell and Derek Woods finished 8th in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 7:59.11