Boys' state golf: Sawyer leads, Cedar Falls in fourth after one round

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls senior Owen Sawyer shot an even-par 70 Friday to lead after one round of the Class 4A boys’ state golf tournament at Elmcrest Country Club.
Sawyer leads Waukee’s Tanner Dinnebier and Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Reid Hall by a stroke.
Sawyer’s efforts have helped Cedar Falls, the defending champion, stand in fourth place. The Tigers are two strokes behind Johnson and Indianola and four behind leader, Waukee.
Cedar Falls carded a 306, and Waukee a 302.
The final round is Saturday.
How they stand: 1. Waukee 302, T2. Johnston and Indianola 304, 4. Cedar Falls 306, 5. Pleasant Valley 309, T6. Southeast Polk and Waukee Northwest 313, 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier 314, 9. West Des Moines Dowling 318, 10. Dubuque Wahlert 332, T11. Sioux City Heelan 340, Western Dubuque 340.
Top Five Individuals: 1. Owen Sawyer (CF), 70, T2. Tanner Dinnebier (Waukee), Reid Hall (CR Kennedy), 71, T4. Blake Cronin (WNW), Braeden Nelson (WDM Valley), Preston Bily (Ind), 72.
Cedar Falls: 1. Sawyer 70, T17. Max Tjoa 76, T25. Jack Beecher 78, T42. Evan Schofield 82, 63. Anthony Galvin 86, 70. Drew Larimer 88.