 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' GOLF

Boys' state golf: Sawyer leads, Cedar Falls in fourth after one round

  • 0
083122-spt-sawyer 2

Cedar Falls senior golf Owen Sawyer blasts a drive down the middle of the ninth fairway at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course during a recent competition. 

 JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls senior Owen Sawyer shot an even-par 70 Friday to lead after one round of the Class 4A boys’ state golf tournament at Elmcrest Country Club.

Sawyer leads Waukee’s Tanner Dinnebier and Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Reid Hall by a stroke.

Sawyer’s efforts have helped Cedar Falls, the defending champion, stand in fourth place. The Tigers are two strokes behind Johnson and Indianola and four behind leader, Waukee.

Cedar Falls carded a 306, and Waukee a 302.

The final round is Saturday.

How they stand: 1. Waukee 302, T2. Johnston and Indianola 304, 4. Cedar Falls 306, 5. Pleasant Valley 309, T6. Southeast Polk and Waukee Northwest 313, 8. Cedar Rapids Xavier 314, 9. West Des Moines Dowling 318, 10. Dubuque Wahlert 332, T11. Sioux City Heelan 340, Western Dubuque 340.

People are also reading…

Top Five Individuals: 1. Owen Sawyer (CF), 70, T2. Tanner Dinnebier (Waukee), Reid Hall (CR Kennedy), 71, T4. Blake Cronin (WNW), Braeden Nelson (WDM Valley), Preston Bily (Ind), 72.

Cedar Falls: 1. Sawyer 70, T17. Max Tjoa 76, T25. Jack Beecher 78, T42. Evan Schofield 82, 63. Anthony Galvin 86, 70. Drew Larimer 88.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cedar Falls swings for repeat as golf champs

Cedar Falls swings for repeat as golf champs

The Cedar Falls Tigers' boys' fall golf team spent their Wednesday at Beaver Hills Country Club for no less than half an hour of chipping and putting practice, and shoring up the areas of their game that needed improvement.

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News