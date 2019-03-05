DES MOINES -- Complete is a word that could be used.
Just how complete is the Cedar Falls basketball team?
Sixth-ranked Sioux City East found out how complete Tuesday in a Class 4A state quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena.
Behind stellar games from Logan Wolf and Jack Campbell and the seventh-ranked Tigers' deep and diverse supporting cast, Cedar Falls routed the Black Raiders, 63-41, in a rematch of a first-round game the Tigers won by 24 last season en route to winning the state championship.
Cedar Falls trailed early, but over the final three quarters the Tigers (19-3) imposed their will over the final three quarters in which they out-scored the Black Raiders (21-2), 50-31.
Logan Wolf finished with 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Jack Campbell had 16 points and 10 rebounds.
The Tigers held Sioux City East's leading scorer, Aidan Vanderloo to four points, 19 below his season average.
After trailing early, Cedar Falls began to take control late in the first quarter. Logan Wolf hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 8-all with 2:35 to go to half, then Jaxon Heth scored the next five to push the lead to 13-8.
When the Black Raiders' 6-foot-7 post picked up his second foul early in the second, the Tigers immediately began to attack with Jack Campbell inside as he had eight of his 10 first-half points in the second and Cedar Falls led 33-19 at halftime.
Wolf had nine points, nine points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in the opening 16 minutes.
