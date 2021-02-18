Boys' basketball: No. 1 Cedar Falls completes its first undefeated regular season

“It’s awesome,” Cedar Falls senior Landon Wolf said after knocking down six of his team’s 12 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 22 points. “I think this group of guys, especially our senior class, this is something we’ve wanted to do our whole careers. We want to come out here our senior year and go undefeated. We took it one game at a time and we just played really good tonight.”

It took a stingy defensive effort for Cedar Falls to find separation against Kennedy (14-7). The Cougars’ star player, Caleb Schlaak, and his 18.5 average on 51% shooting was held to nine points – two in the second half – as Cedar Falls often sent an extra defender his direction.

Kennedy made its first five shots over the taller defenders within Cedar Falls’ zone, but was held to 2 of 15 shooting in the second quarter as the Tigers constructed a 36-22 halftime lead.

Cedar Falls mixed in more man defense in the second half and found similar results. Point guard Trey Campball often caused havoc in the backcourt with steals leading to run-out layups, while Carter Janssen – a key offensive facilitator – made multiple hustle plays. A Kennedy team that came in sizzling, simply couldn’t find enough open looks to keep pace.