Boys' basketball: No. 1 Cedar Falls completes its first undefeated regular season

CEDAR FALLS – Temperatures were cool enough this past week that videos of people watching boiling water instantly evaporate into snow began to resurface.
Class 4A’s top-ranked Cedar Falls put together a similar demonstration Thursday night against one of the state’s hottest teams. The Tigers snapped No. 9-ranked Kennedy’s 10-game win streak and secured the first undefeated regular-season run in program history with a resounding 78-48 victory at Cedar Falls High School.
Now with a 17-0 record following one of its most complete performances of the season, Cedar Falls enters the postseason final exam phase of the basketball calendar with an A+ in chemistry.
“They’re talented as heck, but the biggest thing I think is the balance,” Cedar Falls coach Ryan Schultz said, assessing perhaps the deepest group he’s coached during a four-year run that has included two state titles and a third place finish. “They’re all great kids. I think they love playing with each other. The chemistry is awesome, as you see on our bench how excited they get with everybody, no matter who it is. It’s been one of those years.
“It is a special group and a great accomplishment and we’re just hoping for more.”
Perfection was the ultimate goal entering this season for a team that starts four seniors and is filled with collegiate basketball prospects.
“It’s awesome,” Cedar Falls senior Landon Wolf said after knocking down six of his team’s 12 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 22 points. “I think this group of guys, especially our senior class, this is something we’ve wanted to do our whole careers. We want to come out here our senior year and go undefeated. We took it one game at a time and we just played really good tonight.”
It took a stingy defensive effort for Cedar Falls to find separation against Kennedy (14-7). The Cougars’ star player, Caleb Schlaak, and his 18.5 average on 51% shooting was held to nine points – two in the second half – as Cedar Falls often sent an extra defender his direction.
Kennedy made its first five shots over the taller defenders within Cedar Falls’ zone, but was held to 2 of 15 shooting in the second quarter as the Tigers constructed a 36-22 halftime lead.
Cedar Falls mixed in more man defense in the second half and found similar results. Point guard Trey Campball often caused havoc in the backcourt with steals leading to run-out layups, while Carter Janssen – a key offensive facilitator – made multiple hustle plays. A Kennedy team that came in sizzling, simply couldn’t find enough open looks to keep pace.
“Our defense picked up,” Schultz said. “That’s what we’ve hung our hat on the last few years, and we’ve been a little up and down with that year. Tonight we finally put four quarters of defense together.
“I thought our energy was tremendous. Our guys were locked into the game plan. We did a really nice job on Schlaak and we just had buy-in at every level, so it was just an outstanding performance.”
Fluid ball movement on offense complemented the Tigers’ defensive success. Cedar Falls made 28 of 55 field goals, including 12 of 27 3-point attempts.
Center Chase Courbat, who finsihed with 14 points on 7 of 10 shooting, scored off assists from Dallas Bear and Trey Campbell before Campbell found Hunter Jacobson for a 3-pointer during a 7-0 early second-quarter run that gave Cedar Falls separation for the first time.
During one possession within a 25-6 run in the third quarter, Jacobson received a pass in the corner, shot-faked and quickly moved the ball to Janssen who worked it inside to Courbat for a layup. Janssen feed Courbat for a thunderous transition alley-oop dunk early into fourth quarter as the Tigers extended their cushion to 30.
“We’re all really good friends and that carries on the court, too,” Wolf said. “When you see one of our guys making a play, we’re high-fiving. We love when a different guy gets a play. We’re always up for the other guy.
“I think that’s what is so cool about our team is we’re always so happy for the other guys when they do something cool.”
Schultz will give his team a rare Friday off before getting back to work. Postseason play begins next Friday against either Waterloo East or Iowa City High in the substate semifinal round.
“We just talked about staying hungry and getting better,” Schultz said. “Tonight was a great game, we played well all around, but we just can’t rest.”
Cedar Falls 78, Kennedy 48
KENNEDY (14-7) – Colby Dolphin 1-6 0-0 3, Max White 0-1 0-0 0, Cole Hrubes 6-14 0-0 16, Caleb Schlaak 4-10 1-1 11, Kenzie Reed 2-6 0-0 5, Avante Ballinger 2-4 1-1 5, Jackson Bowman 0-3 0-0 0, Mitchell Schares 1-2 0-0 2, Jack Schissel 0-4 0-0 0, Connor Jeffords 1-2 0-1 2, Carter Newhouse 0-1 0-0 0, Kade Boeckmann 0-0 2-2 2, Brenden Linde 0-0 2-2 2, Deven Williams 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 17-53 9-12 48.
CEDAR FALLS (17-0) – Landon Wolf 7-13 2-3 22, Trey Campbell 3-9 2-2 9, Carter Janssen 4-8 1-2 10, Joe Knutson 2-2 3-6 7, Chase Courbat 7-10 0-0 14, Dallas Bear 0-3 0-0 0, Hunter Jacobson 2-4 2-2 8, JayVon Ratleff 0-1 0-0 0, Caeden Janssen 0-0 0-0 0, Aaron Brost 1-1 0-0 3, Owen Denholm 1-3 0-0 3, Matthew Iehl 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-55 10-15 78.
Kennedy 17 5 11 15 – 48
Cedar Falls 20 16 22 20 – 78
3-point goals – CRK 6 (Hrubes 4, Dolphin, Reed), CF 12 (Wolf 6, Jacobson 2, Campbell, Car. Janssen, Brost, Denholm). Total fouls – CRK 10, CF 9. Fouled out – none.