BOYS’ STATE TRACK PREVIEW

Boy's State Track Preview: Cedar Falls looks for another strong showing at state track

CEDAR FALLS — The 2021 season ended the way every Cedar Falls athlete hoped it would as the Tigers won their first state championship since 2011.

However, after the departure of a talented class that included star T.J. Tomlyanovich, Cedar Falls entered the 2022 season unsure of where it stood compared with the rest of Class 4A.

Despite this, according to Cedar Falls head boys’ track coach Dirk Homewood, the Tigers set a goal early in the season to not let the departures prevent them from sending as many to state as possible.

“We had set a goal trying to get 14 out of the 19 events down to state this year,” Homewood said. “We knew after last year’s 2021 class, we had graduated a lot of talent.”

As the dust settled following the Tigers’ 2022 qualifying meet in Dubuque, Cedar Falls managed to send more athletes to state in more events than it had hoped, a team-wide performance that Homewood described as impressive.

“To see 16 out of the 19 events heading down to state, with a lot of these kids being underclassmen, is a huge accomplishment for this team,” Homewood said.

While last year’s seniors included a talent bunch of contributors to the Tigers’ state title run, they also represented the leaders of that team. Those departures demanded a new crop of individuals step to fill that leadership role for Cedar Falls.

According to Homewood, the names of Trey Campbell, Brayden Burnett, Alex Horstman and Derek Woods, among others, jump out as athletes who have stepped up this season.

“Trey, he is a quiet leader,” Homewood said. “He leads by example, and he has set the tone for our team.”

While Campbell leads a talented group of field athletes with record-breaking performances in the long jump, Burnett, Horstman and Woods help lead the group of Tigers competing on the oval.

“Brayden Burnett and Alex Horstman … have set the tone for our distance runners,” Homewood said. “Out of our long sprints, Derek Woods, Ben Roussell and Cayden Schellhorn have really stepped up.”

Homewood said he believes the leaders on this year’s team, specifically Woods Roussell and Schellhorn, benefitted from competing next two last season’s stars.

“They learned a lot from Will Eastman and T.J. Tomlyanovich last year,” Homewood said, “what it takes to be a leader, and they have carried on that tradition for us.”

With their leaders in place, Homewood credits his well-rounded, passionate coaching staff with helping the Tigers qualify in a variety of events.

Drake Relays 5

Cedar Falls' Brayden Burnett crosses the finish line in the distance medley relay in the distance medley relay during the Drake Relays at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.

“Our coaching staff has a lot of experience,” Homewood said. “We have really done a good job rounding up coaches that are passionate. ... You see our coaches share in the passion of track and field and really, truly educating these kids on what it takes.”

With all of the pieces in place, Homewood said the Tigers, who enter the meet seeded eighth, will not put any additional pressure on themselves as defending state champions.

“I think this group fully understands there is no pressure,” Homewood said. “The nice thing about being an underdog is you get to go into the meet and get to overachieve. That is the mentality we have been preaching to our kids. To be a top 10 team this year would be a huge accomplishment for this team.”

The Tigers send 11 individual qualifiers and seven relay teams to the state meet in Des Moines, which runs Thursday through Saturday.

Here are five other things to watch for from the Blue Oval this week:

• Dike-New Hartford - After winning the NICL title at the first ever conference “mega meet” on May 5, the Wolverines fell four points shy of a divisional championship last Thursday. DNH sends seven relay teams and four individual competitors to Des Moines. Senior Rhett Wardell qualified in the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles. Jerek Hall and Devon Kollasch qualified in long jump and Cale Jensen will compete in the shot put competition after recording the fifth best qualifying mark in Class 2A.

• Jesup Senior Duo: Jesup seniors Carson Lienau and Noah Sheridan proved to be a dominating force for the J-Hawks over the last two weeks. A UNI commit, Lienau qualified with the top mark in shot put and the fifth best mark in discus in Class 2A. This season makes the second in a row in which the future Panther earned spots at the Drake Relays and state meet in both events.

“It means a lot to me,” Lienau said. “Obviously, there is a lot of pressure to do since I did it last year…but it is still a good feeling seeing your hard work pay off.”

In addition to Lienau’s throwing dominance, another J-Hawk senior, Noah Sheridan, dominated the Grundy Center qualifying meet and the NICL meet. Sheridan won MVP honors at the NICL meet and earned the third best seed time in both the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles. If those two individual bids were not enough, Sheridan anchored Jesup’s state-bound 4x100 and 4x110 shuttle hurdle relays.

“Last year, I came into track with a broken ankle and made state in one event,” Sheridan said. “To come in with four events this year, it is pretty crazy. It is a lot of work in the offseason.”

• Liam Carlson, Tripoli - In Class 1A, Panthers star Liam Carlson earned the third best seed time in the 100 and sixth best in the 200. The senior also leads off Triopli’s fifth seeded 4x100 relay and anchors its 4x200 relay team.

• Brennan Sauser, Oelwein - A week after dominating at his qualifying meet in Grundy Center, Sauser will compete in both the 1600 meter and 3200 meter with the top qualifying mark in both races at the Class 2A level. Sauser’s seed time in the 1600 meter came in at 4:34.29, only .68 faster than the second seeded racer. However, in the 3200 meter race, Sauser turned in the only qualifying time under 10 minutes in Class 2A and his 9:55.06 marks the third fastest time in any class in Iowa.

• Waverly-Shell Rock - The Go-Hawks put together 12 state-bound marks during their state qualifying meet last week. Senior Nick Kepford accounted for three of those marks as he earned the third seed in the 800 meter race, the second seed in the 1600 meter and seventh seed in the 3200 meter race. Kepford also anchors WSR’s third seed distance medley relay. In addition to Kepford, Asa Newsom will also be looked at to put together a big meet after qualifying in both the 400 meter dash and 400 hurdles.

