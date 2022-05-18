Boy’s State Track Preview: Cedar Falls looks for another strong showing at state track

CEDAR FALLS — The 2021 season ended the way every Cedar Falls athlete hoped it would as the Tigers won their first state championship since 2011.

However, after the departure of a talented class that included star T.J. Tomlyanovich, Cedar Falls entered the 2022 season unsure of where it stood compared with the rest of Class 4A.

Despite this, according to Cedar Falls head boys’ track coach Dirk Homewood, the Tigers set a goal early in the season to not let the departures prevent them from sending as many to state as possible.

“We had set a goal trying to get 14 out of the 19 events down to state this year,” Homewood said. “We knew after last year’s 2021 class, we had graduated a lot of talent.”

As the dust settled following the Tigers’ 2022 qualifying meet in Dubuque, Cedar Falls managed to send more athletes to state in more events than it had hoped, a team-wide performance that Homewood described as impressive.

“To see 16 out of the 19 events heading down to state, with a lot of these kids being underclassmen, is a huge accomplishment for this team,” Homewood said.

While last year’s seniors included a talent bunch of contributors to the Tigers’ state title run, they also represented the leaders of that team. Those departures demanded a new crop of individuals step to fill that leadership role for Cedar Falls.

According to Homewood, the names of Trey Campbell, Brayden Burnett, Alex Horstman and Derek Woods, among others, jump out as athletes who have stepped up this season.

“Trey, he is a quiet leader,” Homewood said. “He leads by example, and he has set the tone for our team.”

While Campbell leads a talented group of field athletes with record-breaking performances in the long jump, Burnett, Horstman and Woods help lead the group of Tigers competing on the oval.

“Brayden Burnett and Alex Horstman … have set the tone for our distance runners,” Homewood said. “Out of our long sprints, Derek Woods, Ben Roussell and Cayden Schellhorn have really stepped up.”

Homewood said he believes the leaders on this year’s team, specifically Woods Roussell and Schellhorn, benefitted from competing next two last season’s stars.

“They learned a lot from Will Eastman and T.J. Tomlyanovich last year,” Homewood said, “what it takes to be a leader, and they have carried on that tradition for us.”

With their leaders in place, Homewood credits his well-rounded, passionate coaching staff with helping the Tigers qualify in a variety of events.

“Our coaching staff has a lot of experience,” Homewood said. “We have really done a good job rounding up coaches that are passionate. ... You see our coaches share in the passion of track and field and really, truly educating these kids on what it takes.”

With all of the pieces in place, Homewood said the Tigers, who enter the meet seeded eighth, will not put any additional pressure on themselves as defending state champions.

“I think this group fully understands there is no pressure,” Homewood said. “The nice thing about being an underdog is you get to go into the meet and get to overachieve. That is the mentality we have been preaching to our kids. To be a top 10 team this year would be a huge accomplishment for this team.”

The Tigers send 11 individual qualifiers and seven relay teams to the state meet in Des Moines, which runs Thursday through Saturday.

