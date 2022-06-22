Big inning propels CF over East; East softball picks up first win

CEDAR FALLS – A seven-run first inning helped propel Cedar Falls to season sweep of Waterloo East Tuesday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

Just like Monday’s game at East, the two teams’ traded big innings before the Tigers pulled away. Tuesday, Cedar Falls topped the Trojans, 13-3, in five innings.

Sam Mills had a two-run single and Caleb Peters drove in another run as East (9-20) scored three runs in the top of the first Tuesday.

Cedar Falls responded by putting up a touchdown in the bottom of the inning and the Tigers (19-6) kept on building.

Ben Phillips drove in three runs, while Logan Wroe, Jaden Kramer, Max Steinlage and Cy Anderson each had 2 RBIs. Kramer and Anderson each had two-hit nights for Cedar Falls.

Aiden Heth worked four innings to pick up the win. He allowed just one hit and walking two.

It was the Tigers third victory over the Trojans this summer.

Softball

East picks up first win: The Trojans led from start to finish to register a 7-1 win over Iowa City West Tuesday. The second game was postponed to July 5 because of poor weather.

Maysen Bruess, Aalonna Ford, Malloree Nichols, Jocelyn Foss and Bailee Nichols all doubled for East.

Malloree Nichols when 3-for-4 and drove in three runs.

Bailee Nichols allowed just six hits and walked one while going the distance for East to get the win.

Cedar Falls wins: The Tigers (10-11) scored all seven of their runs in the final three innings as they rallied for a 7-2 win over Iowa City Liberty Tuesday.

The second game was postponed because of inclement weather.

Gabby Townsend drove in four runs with a pair of doubles for the Tigers. Lauren Ferguson and Carley Strelow each scored twice.

Cyrah Rasmussen struck out 10 while going to the distance to earn the win.

Columbus sweeps Hudson: The Sailors (18-9) allowed just a pair of runs in a doubleheader sweep of Hudson (13-16) Tuesday, 3-1 and 10-1.

In the opener, Haile Frost out-dueled Ella Engel to get the win. Frost allowed just three hits and struck out five. Frost, Katie Ruden and Avery Hogan all drove in runs.

Engel scattered eight hits.

Frost also won the second game for Columbus as she allowed eiht hits and struck out four. Frost, Ruden and Myka Bromley all drove in two runs for the Sailors.

Bromley was 3-for-4, and Ella Smith scored three times.

Xavier grabs two from West: A five-run sixth inning propelled the Saints past the Wahawks in the opener, and then Xavier won a pitcher’s duel in the second game to finish off the 8-5, 3-2 sweep.

