Area Round Up: Sailors earn sweeps in Baseball, Softball

PARKERSBURG — The Columbus Catholic baseball team picked up two wins in a doubleheader against the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons, Tuesday.

In the first matchup, the Sailors defeated the Falcons, 14-6, including four runs in the first, fifth and sixth innings.

Senior shortstop Carter Gallagher put together a big offensive performance. At the plate, Gallagher went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run.

Sophomore Nick Merrifield pitched four innings for the Sailors and allowed six hits and one run in the contest while striking out three batters.

In the second game, the Sailors shutout the Falcons to earn their fifth win of the season. Columbus scored one run in the third, sixth and seventh innings to win a low scoring affair.

Gallagher recorded another strong performance at the plate, hitting 2-for-2 with a double and a triple.

Trojans lose both in doubleheader against Prairie: Waterloo East fell to 3-9 on the season following a doubleheader against Hawks, Tuesday.

The Trojans lost the first matchup 7-2.

In the loss, eighth grader Caleb Peters started for East. Peters pitched five innings, allowed seven hits and five runs with three strikeouts.

East lost the second matchup, 12-1, in five innings.

Junior Justin Thomas recorded the lone extra-base hit for the Trojans in the series with a double in the second contest.

PREP SOFTBALL

Sailors sweep Falcons: The Columbus Catholic softball team improved to 4-2 on the season following a sweep of the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons in a doubleheader, Tuesday.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Sailors jumped out to a hot start, scoring eight runs in the top of the first inning. Columbus added five more runs in the top of the third and two more runs in the fifth inning.

Leading 15-5 at the end of the fifth, the Sailors sealed the win via run rule.

Junior Haile Frost hit 3-for-3 with two doubles in the first matchup.

During the second game, the Sailors put on another strong hitting performance with 10 hits and three extra-base hits.

Juniors Katie Ruden and Sydney Gardner both hit home runs to lead the Sailors to a 9-1 victory.

Cedar Falls drops doubleheader to Western Dubuque: The Cedar Falls softball team lost its first two games of the season during a doubleheader against Western Dubuque.

In the first contest, the Tigers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. However, runs in the bottom of the second and bottom of the seventh by the Bobcats forced the game into extra innings.

After two scoreless innings, the Bobcats scored one run in the bottom of the tenth to seal a 3-2 victory.

In the second game, Western Dubuque jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first and added four more runs in the fourth and fifth to defeat the Tigers 9-3.

Senior takes two from West: The Waterloo West softball team lost both games of a doubleheader against Dubuque Senior, Tuesday.

The Wahawks lost the first game by four runs, recording only one run in the top of the fifth inning and recording only four hits during the contest.

In the second game, West found more success at the plate, recording eight hits, but losing a close battle, 6-4.

Following Tuesday’s action, the Wahawks hold a 1-4 record on the season.

East slumps to 0-4: The Waterloo East softball team lost two games against Dubuque Hempstead during a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Trojans lost the first contest 10-0 in six innings after allowing two runs in the first three innings, three runs in the fourth inning and one in the sixth.

In the second game, the Trojans lost 11-2.

Despite the loss, sophomore leftfielder Hayden Bruess put together a strong outing at the plate. Bruess notched 2 hits, including a triple, in three at-bats.

The two losses caused Waterloo East to fall to 0-4 on the season.

