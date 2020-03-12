Ankeny shoots down Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls came out strong to start the second half and pulled within 35-29 on a 3-pointer by Josh Ollendieck, but Ankeny countered with a 16-3 run to put the game out of reach. Smith hit three 3-pointers during that decisive stretch.

Ollendieck, a senior who is headed to Truman State next year, finished with 11 points.

“We definitely had our chances, but every time we battled back to within six or seven points, they would hit some big shots,” he said. “We fought hard, but give them credit for making the plays.”

Ollendieck was part of the strong Cedar Falls run the past three seasons.

“It was absolutely awesome to be able to play at Wells Fargo Arena three times and win state twice,” he said. “It’s been a blessing to be a part of this program. A lot of kids don’t get this opportunity. I definitely don’t take it for granted. It’s been great.”

The Hawks connected for seven 3-pointers in the game’s first 10 minutes to take a commanding 30-10 lead. The Tigers fought back with a 14-0 run, including six points by Chase Courbat, to draw within six.

But the Hawks countered with a Bayless basket and a 3-pointer by Kumm just before the buzzer to lead 35-24 at the break.