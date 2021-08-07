All-metro softball team full of young, talented players

The 17-member all-metro softball team features a deep and talented squad.

Cedar Falls and Columbus Catholic each placed six members on the team.

Seniors Ronni Steffener and Lex Hesse led the Tigers contingent. Juniors Cyrah Rasmussen, Myah Brinker and Maddy McFarland were also named to the team as well as eighth grader Sophie Stanic

Steffener hit .421 while driving in 38 runs while blasting five home runs, 13 doubles and three triples. Brinker hammered eight homers and drove in 41, while McFarland scored 46 times and stole 31 passes. Rasmussen led the team with 11 wins in the circle, and Stanic contributed all over the field in her first season.

Five of the six Columbus players were underclassmen led by Haile Frost, a sophomore who won 21 games.

Sophomores Sydney Gardner and Nya Simmons combined to hit 21 home runs, while Alivia Schultz scored 32 times. Avery Hogan batted .409 and drove in 25, while Kamryn Regenold batted .423 and scored 34 times.

East placed three on the team senior Sydney Magnuson and Jayden Bentley as well as junior Jocelyn Foss.