All-metro softball team full of young, talented players
2021 ALL-METRO SOFTBALL

The 17-member all-metro softball team features a deep and talented squad.

Cedar Falls and Columbus Catholic each placed six members on the team.

Seniors Ronni Steffener and Lex Hesse led the Tigers contingent. Juniors Cyrah Rasmussen, Myah Brinker and Maddy McFarland were also named to the team as well as eighth grader Sophie Stanic

Steffener hit .421 while driving in 38 runs while blasting five home runs, 13 doubles and three triples. Brinker hammered eight homers and drove in 41, while McFarland scored 46 times and stole 31 passes. Rasmussen led the team with 11 wins in the circle, and Stanic contributed all over the field in her first season.

Five of the six Columbus players were underclassmen led by Haile Frost, a sophomore who won 21 games.

Sophomores Sydney Gardner and Nya Simmons combined to hit 21 home runs, while Alivia Schultz scored 32 times. Avery Hogan batted .409 and drove in 25, while Kamryn Regenold batted .423 and scored 34 times.

East placed three on the team senior Sydney Magnuson and Jayden Bentley as well as junior Jocelyn Foss.

Magnuson hit .336 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs. She also won five games in the pitching circle. Bentley hit .425 while scoring 30 runs, tops for East.

Foss won eight games in the circle and batted .336 with two home runs and 18 RBIs.

West saw seniors Bri McPoland and Haley Christoffer make the team.

McPoland batted .436 with a .569 OBP. She scored 34 runs, tops on the team, and had 11 doubles. Christoffer hit .366 with 14 extra base hits, including 10 doubles.

The 2021 all-metro softball team was selected by the four metro coaches -- Chris Olmstead of Columbus, Adam Dehl of West, Chad Adams of East and Steve Chidester of West. 

Ronni Steffener

Steffener
Myah Brinker 2021

Brinker

Maddy McFarland 2021

McFarland

Cyrah Rasmussen mug

Rasmussen

Alivia Schultz mug

A. Schultz

Bri McPoland

McPoland

Haley Christoffer 2019

Christoffer

Jayden Bentley mug

Bentley

Sydney Magnuson

Magnuson 
Kam Regenold 2021

Regenold
Sydney Gardner 2021

Gardner
Nya Simmons 2021

Simmons
Jocelyn Foss 2021

Foss
Sophia Stanic 2021

Stanic
Lex Hesse 2021

Hesse

2021 All-Metro softball

PITCHERS – Haile Frost (Columbus), so., Cyrah Rasmussen (Cedar Falls), jr.

CATCHER – Bri McPoland (West), sr.

INFIELDERS – Roni Steffener (Cedar Falls), sr., Myah Brinker (Cedar Falls), jr., Alivia Schultz (Columbus), sr., Avery Hogan (Columbus), so., Sydney Gardner (Columbus),

OUTFIELDERS – Maddy McFarland (Cedar Falls), jr., Kamryn Regenold (Columbus), Nya Simmons (Columbus)

UTILITY – Sophie Stanic (Cedar Falls), 8th, Lex Hesse (Cedar Falls), sr., Haley Christoffer (West), sr., Sydney Magnuson (East), sr., Jocelyn Foss (East), jr., Jayden Bentley (East), sr.

Honorable mention

EAST – Addy Grimmett, Aalona Ford

WEST – Bailey Schoepske, CeCe Dehl

CEDAR FALLS –Sydney Barnett, Abby Runyan

COLUMBUS – Morgan Bradley, Katie Ruden

